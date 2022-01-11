Central Bank of Bahrain successfully completes its digital payment trial using JPM Coin

Apart from the fresh winter air, the upcoming days will bring a string of inflation data and two monetary policy meetings in the CEE region. Given inflation running way above the target and fiscal consolidation progressing at a slow pace, we expect the Romanian central bank to accelerate its hiking cycle and catch up with CEE peers by delivering a 50bp key rate hike to 2.25% today. It may also widen its rate corridor to 100bp, lifting the credit facility rate to 3.25%. On the other hand, Thursday’s meeting of the Serbian central bank should leave its key rate untouched at 1% as it focuses more on the repo rate for now. Inflation is likely to have closed the year at an elevated level. Whereas further moderate acceleration is expected in Czechia, Serbia and Slovakia; Romanian and Hungarian consumer price growth likely eased at year-end. December CPI prints in Romania and Hungary are expected close to 7.1% y/y, supported by government subsidies for natural gas and electricity prices in the former, and a government cap on fuel prices in the latter. Serbian inflation may land at 7.6% y/y, just above its November value. Czech and Slovak inflation rates are likely to have sped up to 6.3% and 5.9% in year-over-year terms, respectively, with further acceleration likely in the new year on the back of energy price increases and possible upside risks from food prices. Moreover, we will see the November industrial production prints for Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia. These are likely to show a diverse development – with Slovenia sticking to a robust pace of around 5% y/y, Slovakia marking a mild 1% y/y growth and Romania improving its October performance but still clocking in a fall of 5.1% y/y.

