Natural gas is bullish unless we trade 3966 1/11/22

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $70.04 from that open at $15.37 in the (N). The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $27.39.The trade above $59.50 brought in $25.91 of strength. The sustained trade above $76.90-98 warned of $70 to the upside over the next 18 months—this outlook would be negated with trade at $59.30, although I warned at the same time, we were likely in the final stretch of this bull structure and may now be in a bearish correction against this before (if) resuming higher trade. All the above are ON HOLD.

