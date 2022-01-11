ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Natural gas is bullish unless we trade 3966 1/11/22

By Moor Analytics
kitco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a macro basis: The trade above 2661 (-.5 of a tic per/hour) brought in 3805 tics of higher trade. I noted the week of April 26th we also broke back above a significant formation on the Weekly charts at 2779 that warned of continued strength in general—we have seen 3687...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

EQT becomes largest U.S. producer of certified natural gas

Top U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp. (EQT -0.1%) also has become the country's largest producer of certified natural gas, after saying it has certified most of its natural gas output under both the Equitable Origin Standard for Responsible Energy Development and the MiQ standard for methane emission. The certifications...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodities Trading#Natural Gas#Gas Prices
kitco.com

Oil holds near $85/bbl on stronger demand prospects

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied near 2-month highs on Thursday, with Brent crude trading near $85 a barrel buoyed by expectations that a strong economic recovery will boost demand, but rising U.S. inventories and high inflation capped gains. Brent crude futures gained 15 cents, or 0.2%, to...
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Russia Threatening Europe with its Natural Gas Supply

The energy crisis in Europe has a lot more to do with politics than it first seems, this is not just a matter of increased demand. Europe has been facing severe natural gas shortages in the past few weeks. There are several reasons behind this. Firstly, demand for fuel has surged in the region due to the economic recovery after the pandemic. As more industries resume operations, more oil and gas are needed. Also, with the onset....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eia.gov

U.S. Oil and Natural Gas Wells by Production Rate

Technological innovation in drilling and production has recently caused rapid growth in U.S. oil and natural gas production. Exploring how U.S. oil and natural gas wells have changed provides deeper insight into this rapid growth. In this report, we present data on the distribution of wells by size and technology and analyze emerging trends.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
etftrends.com

Natural Gas ETFs Surge on a Wintry Blast

Natural gas futures and related exchange traded funds climbed on Wednesday as a bitter cold swept across the United States, fueling heightened heating demand. The United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEArca: UNG) surged 13.7%, breaking back above both its short- and long-term resistances at the 50- and 200-day simple moving averages, respectively. Meanwhile, Nymex natural gas futures advanced 13.9% to $4.84 per million British thermal units.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Gold is bullish 1/11/22

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. This is ON HOLD.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Crude oil poised for pressure within general bullishness, unless we take out formation above 1/11/22

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $70.04 from that open at $15.37 in the (N). The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $27.39.The trade above $59.50 brought in $25.91 of strength. The sustained trade above $76.90-98 warned of $70 to the upside over the next 18 months—this outlook would be negated with trade at $59.30, although I warned at the same time, we were likely in the final stretch of this bull structure and may now be in a bearish correction against this before (if) resuming higher trade. All the above are ON HOLD.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Natural Gas: Bullish Signal Appears After A Gap-Up Opening

On Thursday, the EIA reported a mild withdrawal of only -31 Bcf, much lighter than expectations and much lighter than the 5-year average draw of -108 Bcf that decreased supplies to 3.195 Bcf and increased surpluses from +19 Bcf to +96 Bcf for natural gas. Finally, this resulted in forming an exhaustive candle in a daily chart amid growing noises over the weather forecasts for the weekends.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Natural Gas: Why To Trade Long After An Hourly Candle?

On Friday, the EIA reported a mild withdrawal of only -31Bcf, much lighter than expectations and much lighter than the 5-year average draw of -108 Bcf that decreased supplies to 3.195 Bcf and increased surpluses from +19 Bcf to +96 Bcf. Undoubtedly this situation was evident enough to control natural...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Crude oil is bullish in general 1/7/22

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $70.04 from that open at $15.37 in the (N). The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $27.39.The trade above $59.50 brought in $25.91 of strength. The sustained trade above $76.90-98 warned of $70 to the upside over the next 18 months—this outlook would be negated with trade at $59.30, although I warned at the same time, we were likely in the final stretch of this bull structure and may now be in a bearish correction against this before (if) resuming higher trade. All the above are ON HOLD.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Natural Gas May See Volatile Trading as Nord Stream 2 Tensions Escalate

Natural Gas, Weather, EIA, Nord Stream 2, Europe - Talking Points. Arctic-like temperatures across US Northern Plains and Midwest bolstering prices. Nord stream 2 pipeline political implications afoot as US and Russia set to spare. Prices put in strong start to January, but outlook uncertain below 200-day SMA. Natural gas...
TRAFFIC
Seekingalpha.com

Pioneer Natural closes out 2022 hedges in bullish oil outlook

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +2.3%) pops in early trading after disclosing it liquidated nearly all its hedges for this year, signaling a bullish outlook for oil prices this year. According to an 8-K filing, Pioneer expects the move will cost $328M spread over FY 2022, but it would leave the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
seeitmarket.com

Natural Gas Price Decline Reaches Critical Support!

While several commodities rode strong buying waves to new highs in 2021, some commodities have really cooled off over the past several months. One of them is Natural Gas. And this is our chart in focus today. Looking at the “weekly” chart, you can see that Natty gas went from...
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

Natural Gas Forecast: Markets Carve Out Rectangle

Natural gas markets initially fell during the day on Monday but then turned around to show signs of strength again in order to break above the $3.83 level. That being said, the market is still carving out a rather significant rectangle, as we simply have nowhere to be at the moment. With this being the case, I continue to look at this market through the same prism that I have for quite some time.
TRAFFIC
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy