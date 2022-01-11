U.S. FDA amends J&J vaccine fact sheet to include rare immune bleeding risk

A single shot protects for up to 6 months against breakthrough infections, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit admissions, Johnson & Johnson says. Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced new results from the largest study to date on the durability of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, showing that a single shot of its vaccine resulted in long-lasting protection for up to 6 months against breakthrough infections, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, the company said in a statement.
