Argentina protests Iranian suspect at Nicaragua event

(S&P Global Platts) Argentina plans to push forward on its first new offshore exploration drilling in years despite social protests, a government official said Jan. 6, arguing that the dangers of spills are low, and that oil and natural gas demand will remain steady over the next two to three decades as the world transitions to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.
Thousands marched Tuesday along the beaches of Argentina’s Mar del Plata to protest an oil exploration project off the Atlantic coast. Carrying placards reading, “Oil is death”, “A sea without oil tankers” and “No to pollution”, demonstrators marched to drums, while classical dancers performed.
The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of Almaty But something changed over the course of a week.Groups of armed men appeared in Almaty, with some seen riding in cars without license plates or with their faces covered. Marchers at the peaceful protests say these men began urging them to storm government buildings, promising to give them guns.Clashes with police soon broke out, and...
Argentina and Mexico got what they deserved when they bucked a boycott by the world’s democracies and sent officials to the Jan. 10 inauguration of Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega, now serving a fourth consecutive term. Both governments are now under fire for attending the ceremony with a top Iranian...
(Editor’s note: This article is reprinted from the originally published by the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, COHA.org, on December 7, 2021, as a response to an article, “Nicaragua, una esperanza que se desmembró,” by Giovanni Efrain Reyes Ortiz, Ph.D., in the December issue of the Community Alliance.)
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s National Police said Saturday that a former senator sought in the July 7 killing of President Jovenel Moïse has been arrested in Jamaica. Police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told The Associated Press that John Joël Joseph was in custody. No further information was immediately available. Meanwhile, Jamaica Police Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay […]
• Strike, a bitcoin-based wallet and exchange service, is now in Argentina for users to witness USDT integration to users. Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, wants Argentinians to hold a stable value in cash and hence explains his move to launch in Argentina. This value will be held in the form of USDT, with no fees, and there would be....
MANAGUA, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday officially reopened its embassy in Nicaragua after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations on Dec. 10. The ceremony, held at the new location of the embassy in the capital Managua, was inaugurated by Yu Bo, representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has slapped sanctions on more Nicaraguan officials, on the day President Daniel Ortega is to be sworn following highly questionable elections. The Treasury Department announced Monday it will freeze the U.S. assets of the defense minister, and five other officials in the army, telecom and mining sectors. The State Department is imposing visa restrictions on 116 individuals linked to the Ortega regime. Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections which were broadly criticized as a farce after seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the vote.
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Some 600 migrants hoping to reach the United States have set off in a caravan from northern Honduras. Young men, women and children gathered overnight at the San Pedro Sula bus station and left shortly after dawn, heading for the Guatemalan border. Most are from Nicaragua, Honduras and Cuba. Such groups hope that travelling together will be safer or cheaper than trying to hire smugglers or trying on their own. Several expressed hopes local governments would let them pass. But similar caravans have been repeatedly broken up or blocked in recent years.
A US court has ordered Colombia's former FARC rebels to pay $36 million in compensation for the kidnapping of presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt, who was held hostage from 2002 to 2008.
According to a January 4 ruling by a federal court in Pennsylvania, which was made public late Thursday, Lawrence Delloye -- the son of Betancourt from her first marriage to Frenchman Fabrice Delloye -- was entitled to $12 million in compensation and may "recover threefold the damages he . . . sustains and the cost of the suit, including attorney's fees."
Delloye, a US citizen also known as Lorenzo, was barely a teenager when his mother was abducted.
He sued 14 former leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in June 2018 for compensation under the Antiterrorism Act, which allows victims of terrorism to seek damages in US federal courts.
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A protest march by 1,500 far-left activists in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki has turned violent. At the end of the march on Saturday, some protesters threw firebombs and rocks at riot police, who responded with stun grenades and tear gas. Police said about 30 people were detained. The march was the culmination of a week of protests over the New Year’s Eve eviction of activists who had occupied a room at Aristotle University’s biology department for 34 years. The department decided it needed the room to expand its library.
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Environmental protesters are once again demanding the cancelation of plans for lithium mining in western Serbia. They took to the streets again Saturday in the Balkan nation, blocking roads and, for the first time, a border crossing. Traffic on Serbia's main north-south highway was halted by the protests for more than an hour, along with several other roads throughout the country, including one on the border with Bosnia. The road blockade by banner-holding protesters briefly prevented people from crossing the border with Bosnia. Environmental groups want Serbia's populist government to fully abolish plans by the Rio Tinto company to build a lithium mine in western Serbia. Environmental issues are becoming a rising concern in Serbia due to air, water and waste pollution.
Mexico's deadliest drug cartel has begun using drones to drop bombs on its rivals in a turf war. Video footage captured the moment a drone dropped several small bombs onto a small camp of people in Michoacán, Mexico. After the first bomb explodes onto a makeshift tent, about a dozen people can be seen running away from the site. Moments later three small bombs drop from the drone in the area surrounding the camp and explode in small fireballs, lighting a blaze amongst the nearby foliage.The attack is believed to have been carried out by the New Generation Cartel,...
Peruvian Vladimir Florez was guarding the US consulate in Afghanistan when a suicide bomber blew up a truck outside the gates, killing eight Afghans and sparking a firefight that lasted hours. The truck explosion, which was caught on camera, was so powerful "it sent me flying, I fell to the ground," said Florez.
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Nicaragua Thursday morning, sending people fleeing into the streets, but there were no initial reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 — down from an initial calculation of 6.2. It was centered on the country’s Pacific coast about 36 miles (59 kilometers) south of Corinto. The earthquake was at a depth of 17 miles (27.5 kilometers).
Sudanese anti-coup protesters stabbed to death a police general on Thursday, authorities said, and a protester was killed during the latest in weeks of rallies opposed to an October military coup. The latest protester death also came Thursday.
Big week in Russia-Ukraine developments. Senior diplomats from Russia and the U.S. are meeting in Geneva to try to bring some sort of resolution to Moscow’s fear and anger over the possible future of its western neighbor, Ukraine. There are three big meetings this week on Ukraine’s future.
MOSCOW (AP) — A top law-enforcement official in Kazakhstan says 225 people died during the violent demonstrations that shook the country this month, a significantly higher number than previously announced. Serik Shalabayev in the general prosecutor's office said 19 police officers or servicemen were among the dead and more than 4,300 people were injured. The previous official death toll was 164. Demonstrations started on Jan. 2 to protest a sharp rise in fuel prices. They quickly spread nationwide and descended into violence, especially in Almaty, the country's largest city. At the request of Kazakhstan's leader, the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization sent more than 2,000 soldiers, mostly Russians, to act as peacekeepers. Russia said Saturday its troops had returned home.
Iraj Pezeshkzad, an Iranian author whose bestselling comic novel, “My Uncle Napoleon ” lampooned Persian culture's self-aggrandizing and paranoid behavior as the country entered the modern era, has died. He was 94.The travails of Uncle Napoleon, whose delusions have him seeing Britain's hand in the troubles plaguing his waning days of his aristocratic family during World War II, became one of the most-beloved television serials ever in Iran when it aired in 1976. The fervor of the 1979 Islamic Revolution saw the book banned and the series never aired again on Iranian state television. Pezeshkzad himself would ultimately land...
