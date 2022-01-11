Hunters, conservationists, and modern game laws

On yet another wet hot day in the Savannah River, the fearless Laura Kojima ’19 and her colleagues capture a 2,000-pound alligator for the second time. By now, he has a nickname: Jabba. Last time, they roped Jabba’s solid, shingled neck, pulled him to shore, measured his body, and took blood samples. This time, the behemoth seems to know the dance, acquiescing as they guide him to shore to take photographs. Kojima, who is pursuing a master’s degree at the Odum School of Ecology at the University of Georgia, said Jabba can help her analyze the prevalence of toxins from a nearby nuclear waste site, and how the contaminants impact the way alligators move and behave in these waters.
