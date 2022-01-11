ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

‘He Knew How To Fight’: European Parliament President Dies At 65

By Sebastian Hughes
 5 days ago
David Sassoli, president of the European Union’s parliament, died in a hospital on Tuesday at the age of 65 after months of poor health, the Associated Press reported. Sassoli, a socialist and former Italian journalist, had been hospitalized since late December 2021 due to abnormal immune system functioning, his spokesperson said,...

