Jamestown Revival, “Young Man" (Thirty Tigers)The list of really good Americana roadhouse bands that have emerged from the Texas music scene over the years is a long one. The list of those that distinguished themselves by doing something fresh and original, not so much.Jamestown Revival belongs on both lists now, thanks in part to its latest release, “Young Man." With a production assist from Robert Ellis, a fellow Texan and a true country music original, the band has stripped its sound down to its essence and, in the process, made music that shines as brightly as anything the band has...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO