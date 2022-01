I'm a tad ashamed to admit this, but I'm a sucker for a celeb-endorsed beauty product (in the non-spon-con kind of way). And it's not because I think all celebrities are magical experts in the field of skincare, but because they have access to the very best dermatologists, aestheticians, and product testing, so IMO, their opinion counts for something. This is exactly why I blindly ordered rosehip oil years ago after reading that it was one of Kate Middleton's favorite beauty products. Now, not every celeb recommendation is a hit for me, but rosehip oil? I still use it every day to this day (thank you, Kate. Wish you had a promo code, but whatever, it's fine).

