Kroger’s King Soopers sweetens offer ahead of union strike

King Soopers workers who are part of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 plan to go on strike this week. Workers will walk off the job Wednesday at 5 a.m. in a strike set to last at least three weeks. The decision comes after workers’ contract expired over the weekend. The UFCW claims King Soopers partakes in “unfair labor practices.” King Soopers responded immediately, saying it wants to meet to bargain and reach an agreement. The company’s latest offer, which included wage increases, bonuses, and no healthcare hikes, was rejected.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 6 DAYS AGO