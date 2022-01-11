ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Kroger’s King Soopers sweetens offer ahead of union strike

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Kroger’s King Soopers sweetened its offer to workers to $170 million, a day...

CBS Denver

Union Says It’s Willing To Meet King Soopers At Bargaining Table On Friday

(CBS4) — Union representatives say they are prepared to meet King Soopers at the bargaining table on Friday morning. CBS4 has reached out to King Soopers for a comment about the development. This announcement comes after the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 turned down what King Soopers Division President Joe Kelley called their best and final offer. Thousands of King Soopers employees walked off the job on Wednesday. King Soopers grocery store workers wave at passing cars as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022 in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) On Thursday,...
DENVER, CO
Daily Record

King Soopers, union appear headed back to bargaining table after second day of strike

The union representing more than 8,000 King Soopers employees on strike across the metro area and the company appear headed back to the bargaining table. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 asked King Soopers negotiators to resume contract talks Friday. A spokeswoman for King Soopers, Colorado’s largest grocery store chain, said Thursday that the company is looking forward to returning to negotiations.
LABOR ISSUES
Advocacy
Labor Issues
Economy
Society
westernslopenow.com

Employees at 88 King Soopers location’s are set to strike

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KFQX) — Heading to the grocery store, may look a little different in the next few weeks. The union representing thousands of City Market and King Soopers employees is set to strike against alleged unfair labor practices from parent company, Kroger. “We are about a day and a half from engaging in the largest labor dispute regarding grocery workers since 1996,” Kim Cordova, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 says.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1310kfka.com

King Soopers workers set to strike Wednesday

King Soopers workers who are part of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 plan to go on strike this week. Workers will walk off the job Wednesday at 5 a.m. in a strike set to last at least three weeks. The decision comes after workers’ contract expired over the weekend. The UFCW claims King Soopers partakes in “unfair labor practices.” King Soopers responded immediately, saying it wants to meet to bargain and reach an agreement. The company’s latest offer, which included wage increases, bonuses, and no healthcare hikes, was rejected.
LABOR ISSUES
KRDO News Channel 13

King Soopers releases new offer to labor union with “unprecedented” benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The King Soopers grocery store chain, owned by Kroger, released a letter Saturday saying they drafted a new offer for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 amidst labor disputes and planned strike. The letter said that King Soopers is prepared to offer it's workers "unprecedented economic benefits" as The post King Soopers releases new offer to labor union with “unprecedented” benefits appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Possible King Soopers Strike as Soon as This Weekend

The overwhelming majority of union workers at King Soopers stores in the greater metro area have voted to authorize a strike over allegedly unfair labor practices. Because the contract between King Soopers and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 expires at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, walkouts could start as soon as the next day.
DENVER, CO

