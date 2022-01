United Airlines was forced to cancel hundreds of flights after about 3,000 employees in the United States tested positive for COVID-19, the carrier's CEO said on Tuesday. To cope, United is working "to get ahead of the impact by acting early to cancel flights when necessary and notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport – we're also reducing our near-term schedules to make sure we have the staffing and resources to take care of customers," CEO Scott Kirby said in a letter to United employees, adding, "The Omicron surge has put a strain on our operation ... Just as an example, in one day alone at Newark, nearly one-third of our workforce called out sick."

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO