Take Two Interactive has announced it is purchasing mobile and online games developer Zynga. The deal will be worth $12.7 billion with Take Two purchasing all shares of Zynga at a price of $9.86 per share. This move means that Take Two Interactive will become one of the biggest game publishers within the mobile games market. The mobile games market has been identified by Take Two Interactive as the fastest growing sector in the games industry. Comments were released by Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two, and Frank Gibeau, CEO of Zynga.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO