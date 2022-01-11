ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

GOP senators: Dems are hypocrites on filibuster

Salamanca Press
 4 days ago

On a day when President Joe Biden traveled to Georgia to endorse...

The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney says Biden is going down the same 'tragic' road as TRUMP by wanting to kill the filibuster and cast doubt on the 'reliability of elections' - and criticizes Dems who say it's racist

Republican Senator Mitt Romney tore into President Joe Biden and Democrats trying to pass federal voting rights legislation on Tuesday night, accusing them of undermining the 'reliability' of American elections in the process. The 2012 presidential candidate declared Biden was taking the same 'tragic road' as his predecessor Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Chuck Schumer's filibuster dodge for voting rights just may work

Senate Republicans have spent months blocking a pair of voting rights bills from even getting a debate. Now, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has found a way around them — and the method is, quite frankly, beautifully clever. Last year, GOP senators filibustered starting debate on both the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP's midterm dilemma: How closely to align with Trump

Former President Donald Trump is stepping up his election-year effort to dominate the Republican Party with a Saturday rally in Arizona in which he plans to castigate anyone who dares to question his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, likely including the state’s GOP governor, Doug Ducey.But 2,000 miles to the east in Washington, there are small signs that some Republicans are tiring of the charade. Mike Rounds, the generally unassuming senator from South Dakota, was perhaps the boldest in acknowledging the reality that the election was in fact fair. Instead of being shunned, he was supported...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Here’s why Anthony Fauci called a GOP senator a ‘moron’. It comes after unrelenting conservative criticism

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, found his way into the headlines this week after he was heard on a hot mic calling a GOP senator a “moron” during a committee hearing.The incident, while notable, was not a significant departure from the course that he and Republicans have been on since 2020.At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, Dr Fauci ended a particularly nasty back-and-forth with GOP Sen Roger Marshall over whether or not his financial disclosure forms are public.They are: The Center for Public Integrity...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Arizona Republican dodges questions on fake electors letter saying Trump won

Arizona State Republican Representative Jake Hoffman has been filmed dodging questions about a letter he signed falsely stating that electors in the state voted for Donald Trump following the 2020 election. When Mr Hoffman was asked by 12News why he signed the fake declaration, he simply walked away. Richard Ruelas of the Arizona Republic followed up with Mr Hoffman, asking him “on what authority did you find yourself as an elector?”“In unprecedented times, unprecedented action does occur,” Mr Hoffman said. “There’s no case law, there’s no precedent that exists as to whether or not an election that’s currently being...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newsy.com

Arizona Senator Voices Opposition To Reforming Senate Filibuster

Negotiations will continue Friday, as democrats try to get enough support to reform the senate filibuster and pass voting rights legislation. President Joe Biden went to the senate Thursday making his case to change filibuster rules to circumvent republicans and pass the voting rights legislation. "It's about election subversion not...
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Sinema stands up to Biden, Dem leadership on axing filibuster

(The Center Square) – The same week that President Joe Biden called for “getting rid of” the filibuster to push through Democrats' agenda on federalizing elections, U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., doubled down on her opposition to ousting the long-established Senate rule. Despite Democratic leadership’s push to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

