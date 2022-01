At the end of my conversation with Dan, where we talked about his books, travel, and his family, my last question of the two-hour discussion surprised him. I wanted to know why Dan is so kind. He paused and searched for an answer, slightly taken aback by the question. He joked he was a reporter on a police beat in Trenton and Princeton, New Jersey, and being accused of kindness was rare on that particular part of his career.

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO