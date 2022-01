LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An arrest has been made in the attack on a woman who was waiting for a bus early Thursday near Union Station. The attack happened at about 5:10 a.m. at a bus stop at the southeast corner of Cesar Chavez and Vignes Street, according to Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo. The woman, who was described as being in her late 60s or 70s, was reportedly approached by a transient who slapped her. The woman fell back and hit her head, and was rushed to County-USC Medical Center, where she reportedly works as an emergency room nurse. She was taken...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO