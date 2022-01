The Sundance Film Festival has scrapped its plans for an in-person gathering for 2022, and will press on as an exclusively virtual event. After a protracted nail-biter, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has proven too overwhelming for a planned physical return to Sundance’s luxurious setting in Park City, Utah. It was scheduled to take place from January 20-30, and offer a virtual component for those who could not attend in person. “Despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country,” organizers said in...

PARK CITY, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO