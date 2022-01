Nearly two years into this pandemic I (and a lot of you, I am guessing) are still trying to figure out the secret sauce that will make a fitness routine work. Before, my workouts consisted of a mix of running, in-person hot yoga classes, and some sporadic HIIT/strength stuff at the gym. And I’ve gone through a lot of different phases over the past 20-or-so months: Exclusively running, being tired of running, bedroom kettlebell work, walking every night after dinner hoping to meet a life partner on the next block, CrossFit-style stuff—you get the idea. After running the New York City Marathon last November, I was finally ready to dial in and make one thing a priority: strength training.

