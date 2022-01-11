Tough day for Salah's Egypt, Mahrez's Algeria at African Cup

Pep Guardiola hailed a crucial victory after Manchester City took a huge step towards retaining the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over rivals Chelsea.Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of magic to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a brilliant goal 20 minutes from time.The result, City’s 12th league win in succession, lifted them 13 points clear of the second-placed Londoners at the top of the table.Manager Guardiola, however, insisted the job was far from done, pointing out that third-placed Liverpool, 14 points adrift of City with two games in hand, could...
