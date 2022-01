Spoilers ahead for the January 12 episode of Chicago Med, called “The Things We Thought We Left Behind,” and the promo for the next episode. Chicago Med brought the drama to the surgical suite this week with the arrival of famous football player Wes Tucker in need of a new liver, but with the not-so-small issue that Tucker’s status as an alcoholic ruled him out from the transplant list. After a fan with anxiety decided to donate a lobe of his liver, Pamela and Crockett moved ahead with the transplant. They ran into another snag when they discovered they’d have to wait for the donor’s meds to work their way out of his system in four hours, and the promo for the next episode indicates that things will go from inconvenient to bad to worse. But maybe not as bad as it seems!

