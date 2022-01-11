ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Healthy? Maybe. But are you flourishing?

By Caitlin McDermott-Murphy Harvard Correspondent Date
Harvard Health
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most people, this is an easy question, a fundamental measurement taken at every doctor’s visit. Many supermarkets have free stations to check it. Even smart watches can gather this metric anywhere, anytime. Now answer this: What’s your purpose in life?. That data, according to a group...

news.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

Rebuilding community life post-pandemic may boost health and wellbeing

Among the COVID-19 pandemic’s cascading health consequences has been the further erosion of social ties and community life. As people look ahead to the end of the immediate health crisis, it’s important to consider how communities can be rebuilt and created, according to Tyler VanderWeele, John L. Loeb and Frances Lehman Loeb Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. In a December 21, 2021 article in Psychology Today, he wrote that relationships, social support, and community participation can have powerful effects on health and wellbeing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Getting Stuck in Negative Emotions and Relationship Patterns

Our current moods set up “emotional filters” that only let thoughts, memories, and emotions that are congruent with those moods through. Competing (maybe positive) thoughts, memories, and emotions get filtered out by your attentional system when you are feeling down. Developing emotional intelligence and learning to direct your...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
alternativemedicine.com

Healthy Lifestyle Practices You Must Adopt

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have begun to work remotely, study away from the campus, and maintain social distance with people. But as we remain in our homes, we start to temporarily live sedentary lifestyle of excessive sitting and eating. Some people even experience stress, depression, and anxiety. Because of this, there’s a good chance that some will gain and carry more weight permanently and develop various health conditions like hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. Fortunately, you don’t have to resign yourself to this fate. In this guide, we’ll cover some lifestyle practices that you can adopt to keep yourself physically and mentally healthy. Keep reading if you want to know more.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Flourishing#Gross Domestic Product#Empirical Research#Harvard University#Baylor University#Gallup
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Germany
Fox News

Eat these foods to live a long life, experts say

No one food is a magic bullet. That being said, eating a wholesome, balanced diet coupled with other health-supportive activities like regular exercise and abstaining from cigarettes and alcohol can be an important aspect of maintaining your health. "As a dietitian, I’m always telling people to ‘eat the rainbow’ because...
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Women Who Take These Supplements May Reduce Their Risk of Contracting Covid-19

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreading across the globe — even to those who are fully vaccinated — now is a good time to revisit the best ways to stay healthy. Of course, getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distance are the best tools we have for lowering the risk of contracting Covid and its variants. But taking your daily vitamins could help, too — and a study from earlier this year found that taking certain supplements, specifically if you’re a woman, could keep you from getting sick.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MarketWatch

People of color have been less likely than their white counterparts to get a COVID-19 vaccine — but that is finally changing

Despite early challenges to COVID-19 vaccine access and uptake, some things have gradually changed for the better. “Black and Hispanic people have been less likely than their white counterparts to receive a vaccine, but these disparities have narrowed over time, particularly for Hispanic people,” according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a healthcare think tank. “White people account for the largest share of people who remain unvaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

5 Foods That Naturally Lower Cholesterol for Women Over 60

For millions of Americans, taking statins – medications like Lipitor and Crestor – to lower cholesterol has become the norm. However, these drugs, while they work, can come with significant side effects. Although most people tolerate the medications just fine, statins can cause body achiness, brain fog, liver...
NUTRITION
TODAY.com

Zero-sugar drinks are replacing diet soda. Are they any better for you?

Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following a prescribed diet in 2021. Yet, at the same time, there’s been a cultural shift away from restrictive dieting, and the word diet itself needs a rebrand. That’s why sodas billed as "diet" are getting overhauled or overtaken by similar (or even the same) zero-sugar soft drinks, according to reporting by CNN . But whether these drinks are any better than the diet drinks they’re replacing is debatable. Here’s how to decide if zero-sugar drinks and sugar substitutes are right for you.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy