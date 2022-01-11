Joe Rogan Drags Gettr ‘Fuckery’ Days After Joining the MAGA Twitter Alternative

Joe Rogan has joined former Trump aide Jason Miller’s right-wing MAGA-loving social media platform, Gettr. “Just in case shit over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well,” the podcaster and comedian posted on the site Sunday afternoon. “Rejoice!” The move from Rogan follows the suspension of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account on Sunday morning. Rogan might himself going the same way: He’s “broadcast conspiracy theories, COVID-19 misinformation, and anti-trans rhetoric,” according to the liberal watchdog organization Media Matters for America. As for Gettr, it has had its own debacles over the past few months after launching in July 2021. The platform recently blocked users from posting the racist term “groyper” after Gettr permanently banned white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes, only to subsequently be spammed by his followers. “The user in question violated GETTR’s clearly defined terms of use and has been suspended from the platform,” a Gettr spokesperson told The Daily Beast in late December.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO