ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joe Rogan Drags Gettr ‘Fuckery’ Days After Joining the MAGA Twitter Alternative

By Zachary Petrizzo
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

“Rejoice,” Joe Rogan wrote earlier this month when he joined Gettr, the MAGA-friendly Twitter alternative founded by former Trump aide Jason Miller. Now the influential comedian and podcaster seemingly regrets his decision, blasting the social-media app this week as a “fugazi” site that engages in...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Unvaccinated Joe Rogan cancels ‘sold-out’ show in Canada: ‘I don’t even think I can get into the country’

Joe Rogan has been forced to cancel a sold-out show in Canada next year, claiming he likely won't be able to get into the country on account of being unvaccinated against Covid-19. The comedian and podcast host, best known for hosting The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify, explained the situation during a recent episode with fellow comic Tim Dillon. Mr Rogan had been slated to perform in Vancouver on the 20th of April, or ‘4/20’, but the nation currently requires proof of vaccination for visitors from abroad. According to Ticketmaster, the show has officially been cancelled, and is instead...
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Joe Rogan Mocks Liberals Over Covid Precautions: ‘Masks Are Like The Democrats’ MAGA Hat’

Podcaster Joe Rogan had world-renowned surfer Shane Dorian on his podcast, but that didn’t stop Rogan from talking about Covid. “I don’t even know if they work,” Rogan said about masks on the latest edition of The Joe Rogan Experience. “I don’t think they do. I mean maybe they stop spittle from getting into someone. If you can get your finger in the side of it, and air is coming out.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Joe Rogan Cancels His Sold-Out 4/20 Vancouver Show Due To Vaccine Mandate

Joe Rogan's 4/20 show at Vancouver's Rogers Arena has been postponed, TMZ reports. The Newark, New Jersey native confirmed the news on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, citing his lack of vaccination as the main reason for the unfortunate decision. "I should probably say this because I...
CELEBRITIES
techaeris.com

Joe Rogan joins GETTR and the platform sees a surge of new users

Joe Rogan is without question one of the most famous names, not the planet right now. He has come from starring in the TV show NewsRadio, hosting Fear Factor, being a UFC commentator, and hosting The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Estimated reading time: 3 minutes. Rogan’s podcast initially started by...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guo Wengui
Person
Joe Rogan
nbc16.com

Joe Rogan encourages move to new social media app after Twitter bans GOP lawmaker

WASHINGTON (TND) — Comedian and podcast titan Joe Rogan is encouraging an exodus from Twitter to an alternate social media platform following the company's decision to ban one of the accounts of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. "Join me on GETTR," Rogan wrote in his tweet which linked his GETTR.com profile to his 7.8 million Twitter followers, causing GETTR to trend on the platform.
INTERNET
MarketRealist

Over 100,000 People Sign Up for Gettr After Joe Rogan Joins Platform

Free-speech social media platforms have been the trend lately. Platforms like Parler and Gettr have become popular because they allow users to speak freely and not worry about being suspended or banned. Parler was one of the first platforms to tout itself as a “free speech” social network. Parler has been a destination for many people who have been restricted from using Twitter for controversial posts. With Gettr on the rise, how can you invest in the platform?
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maga#Trump#Fugazi#Chinese#Fear Factor
The Independent

‘No academic credibility’: Experts debunk mass psychosis Covid theory floated by doctor on Joe Rogan podcast

Psychology experts have explained that there is “no evidence whatsoever” to show that a theory aired on Joe Rogan’s podcast about people believing in mainstream ideas around Covid is true. Jay Van Bavel, an assistant professor of psychology at New York University, was among many professors of psychology and neurological science to debunk a concept called “mass formation psychosis”.“To my knowledge, there’s no evidence whatsoever for this concept,” he told The Associated Press on Saturday. Dr Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist who claims to have created the mRNA technology behind Covid vaccines (other scientists say hundreds contributed significant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dexerto.com

Joe Rogan mourns Bob Saget after comedian’s shocking passing

Podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan published a touching tribute to comedy legend Bob Saget following his tragic passing. Bob Saget was one of the world’s most popular comedy figures and grew to mainstream stardom playing the character Danny Tanner in Full House. On January 9 it was...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Joe Rogan Joins Jason Miller’s MAGA-Loving ‘Free Speech’ Site ‘Just in Case’

Joe Rogan has joined former Trump aide Jason Miller’s right-wing MAGA-loving social media platform, Gettr. “Just in case shit over at Twitter gets even dumber, I’m here now as well,” the podcaster and comedian posted on the site Sunday afternoon. “Rejoice!” The move from Rogan follows the suspension of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal Twitter account on Sunday morning. Rogan might himself going the same way: He’s “broadcast conspiracy theories, COVID-19 misinformation, and anti-trans rhetoric,” according to the liberal watchdog organization Media Matters for America. As for Gettr, it has had its own debacles over the past few months after launching in July 2021. The platform recently blocked users from posting the racist term “groyper” after Gettr permanently banned white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes, only to subsequently be spammed by his followers. “The user in question violated GETTR’s clearly defined terms of use and has been suspended from the platform,” a Gettr spokesperson told The Daily Beast in late December.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Joe Rogan: 270 scientists write letter demanding Spotify address misinformation after anti-vax podcast episode

Spotify is being asked to address Covid misinformation by hundreds of scientists and medical professionals, following another controversial Joe Rogan anti-vax episode.Rogan, who has a reported $100m podcast deal with the streaming giant, interviewed medical doctor Robert Malone in a recent episode, who claimed on his show that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.Malone also told The Joe Rogan Experience that the country suffered from “mass formation psychosis”, which psychology experts say is a concept that does not even exist.Now, 270 members of the science and medical community have written an open letter to Spotify, saying...
TV & VIDEOS
investmentu.com

GETTR Stock: Why Is Joe Rogan Joining This Social Media App?

We are only a few days into the new year, and social media stocks are at it again. The latest startup, Gettr (GETTR), is getting all the attention with high-profile podcaster Joe Rogan joining. But is GETTR stock worth looking into?. The social media platform is commonly compared to Twitter...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy