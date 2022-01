We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Emma Wells and two rescue dogs, Pippi and Meggie. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I moved to Portland a year ago. I was on the road having left a bad job and a bad relationship and closed a decade long chapter on a life in NYC. I was looking for somewhere fresh. I had never been to the Pacific Northwest before but I found this apartment on Zillow and had a great feeling about it. I had connections in the area already and decided to take a weekend trip to scope it out. After less than 24 hours in Portland I had signed this lease and called movers. A year later and I can confirm it was the greatest quick decision. I’ve created a lovely home for myself and my dogs here and on top of that now have a better job and an even better boyfriend.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO