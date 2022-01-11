Richard Haass: At some point, Putin will have to decide what he wants

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman joins Andrea Mitchell after meeting with NATO allies and Russian officials to share key points from the diplomatic talks that aimed to deescalate tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border. “If President Putin either through invasion, coercion, subversion, hybrid attacks, some other way to undermine the stability and the sovereignty and the governance of Ukraine,” she says, “the entire international community will respond in a way that lets him know that we know exactly what has occurred here, and there are costs to continuing to act that way in the world community.”Jan. 12, 2022.

