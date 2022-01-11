ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax refunds could be delayed in 2022. Here’s why

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ty Hawkins
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

Tax season is almost here, but issues related to the pandemic could delay your refund. The IRS announced Monday it will begin accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns on Jan. 24.

CNET

Is there a child tax credit in January? Here's when your next payment will arrive

Starting Jan. 24, you can file your tax return with the IRS -- that's how you'll get any child tax credit money that's due to you as a refund. But before tax season arrives, you'll want to start gathering important tax documents to make filing easier, and that includes Letter 6419. It has details about your child tax credit money that you'll need for your taxes. If you haven't received that form yet, keep an eye out for it in the mail.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How much you need to earn to file taxes

Some Americans don’t have high enough earnings to file taxes, so many wonder what you need to make to file taxes with the IRS. 2021 had a lot of stimulus payment opportunities, so this year it may be a good idea to file taxes even if you wouldn’t normally need to.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Who gets the biggest tax refund?

Tax season for 2022 will look a bit different, and the IRS may be sending larger refunds to some. Things like the child tax credit and stimulus payments will play a role in how much people end up getting back. Tax returns will be accepted by the IRS starting Jan....
INCOME TAX
ZDNet

How to get COVID financial relief when filing your taxes

COVID-19's impact on 2020 was immense. Hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives, and many more felt the grief from those losses. Although there were improvements in 2021, many individuals still faced economic challenges that began in 2020. Most Americans, however, received two stimulus payments in 2020 to help out (and those were thankfully tax free). There was a third in 2021 of up to $1,400. And then there was the Advanced Child Tax Credit for eligible parents. The IRS sent advance payments from July to December of up to $300 per child.
INCOME TAX
KHOU

Here's why you should wait to file your taxes this year if you received the child tax credit

Why should you wait to file your taxes this year if you received the child tax credit?. Many families had the option of getting child tax credit checks last year. The child tax credit is normally calculated when you do your taxes but to help families during the COVID pandemic, Congress increased the credit and gave families the option of getting half the credit in advance. This was done in monthly payments delivered between July and December.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Here's the Earliest Date to Submit Your 2021 Tax Return

The IRS will begin accepting tax returns this year in late January. The actual filing deadline isn't until mid-April, but you may want to get your taxes in sooner. As this point, many of us are still adjusting to the fact that it's 2022 and aren't yet focused on IRS matters. But it may soon be time to start gathering your tax documents and calling up your accountant.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Tax season begins Jan. 24. Here's what to know about filing your tax return ASAP

The IRS has announced that it will begin accepting 2021 tax returns on Jan. 24, marking the beginning of the 2022 tax season. This year, it's more important than ever to file your taxes as early as possible. The IRS is backlogged and short-staffed while facing with COVID-related tax challenges for the second year in a row. The sooner you file, the better your chances of receiving your refund quickly.
INCOME TAX
WLOS.com

Tax refund 2022: Why the IRS might send you a smaller refund

UNDATED (WKRC) - Expecting a big tax check this year? Tax experts are saying some people could see a smaller check than they're used to thanks to the Child Tax Credit. President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,6000 for reach kid under age 6 and $3,000 for those between 6 to 17, according to CBS News. However, half of those expanded credits were paid out in monthly checks from July through December.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Don't leave tax money on the table: 13 tax deductions and credits to know about in 2022

Tax season is just weeks away, and as you prepare, don't forget to consider eligible tax deductions and credits. With all of the changes to tax laws in 2021 to now take into account, navigating all of the new deductions and credits can be a challenge. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction, an unemployment tax break on 2020 benefits and forgiven student loans are now tax-free through 2025. With so many updates and new tax laws, it's hard to keep track.
INCOME TAX
