Tax refunds could be delayed in 2022. Here’s why
Tax season is almost here, but issues related to the pandemic could delay your refund. The IRS announced Monday it will begin accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns on Jan. 24.
Tax season is almost here, but issues related to the pandemic could delay your refund. The IRS announced Monday it will begin accepting and processing 2021 tax year returns on Jan. 24.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0