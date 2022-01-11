ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out the Top 100 Companies Hiring For Remote Workers in 2022

By Rob Lenihan
 4 days ago
The number of remote job listings jumped 12% in 2021, according to a new report, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to reshape the workplace.

FlexJobs, a job search site for remote and flexible jobs, said companies have tuned into employees' desires to work remotely.

The company said that 65% of respondents to its survey said they wanted to remain full-time remote workers. Fifty-eight percent said they would search for a new job if they can’t continue working from home post-pandemic.

FlexJobs noted the findings in its ninth annual list of top 100 companies to watch for remote jobs.

The survey comes amid talk of the Great Resignation, where Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers.

While many of the postings were for managers or experienced staff, FlexJobs said that at least 20% were for entry-level and director-level positions.

Outsourcing company BroadPath was the top company and newcomers to the list include HubSpot (HUBS) - Get HubSpot, Inc. Report, Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A Report and the Mayo Clinic.

Other companies on the list include CrowdStrike (CRWD) - Get CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, Verizon (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report and Coinbase Global (COIN) .Dell (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) - Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Report and CVS Health (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report were among the companies that have been on the list since 2014.

You can check out the full list here.

FlexJobs said it analyzed the job posting history of the nearly 57,000 companies in its database to compile the list. A "remote job" was defined as a professional-level job that allows employees to work from home either all or part of the time.

While the computer and IT field once again topped the list of career fields for remote jobs, the accounting and finance field grew significantly, the survey found, becoming the second most promising career field for remote-friendly jobs for 2022.

Marketing also had steep growth this year, FlexJobs said, while the HR and recruiting industry saw the highest percentage jump in postings for remote jobs over last year.

The top job titles hiring include accountant, customer service representative and nurse.

