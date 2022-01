When the Iowa Legislature reconvenes for the start of the 2022 session, one Republican lawmaker sees two major topics that will be tackled. District 24 Senator Jesse Green says one of those major topics is unemployment reform. He points out that currently the state requires someone to only do two work searches to qualify to receive unemployment benefits and Governor Reynolds wants that to be increased to four. Another issue is the work search requirements, which is currently over 20 in order to qualify for unemployment. Green says the main issue with unemployment is indexing how many weeks someone can apply for unemployment, which is currently 26 weeks. He lays out different scenarios where less number of weeks would be more appropriate.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO