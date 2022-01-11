Kroger’s King Soopers sweetens offer ahead of union strike

(CBS4) – There’s a new offer on the table to avoid a strike by workers at King Soopers and City Market grocery stores across Colorado. Negotiations between the union that represents workers and the Kroger managers were taking place on Thursday but union members have authorized a vote. (credit: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday. King Soopers says it is offering wage increases of up to $4.50 in the first year. Its parent company also says it does not project health care increases through 2025. King Soopers says this is the best offer to settle with UFCW Local 7, which includes $145 million over three years. The union has told CBS4 in the past that it wants hazard back pay, and is concerned about health care.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 10 DAYS AGO