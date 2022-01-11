ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Kroger’s King Soopers sweetens offer ahead of union strike

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Kroger’s King Soopers sweetened its offer to workers to $170 million, a day...

CBS Denver

Union Says It’s Willing To Meet King Soopers At Bargaining Table On Friday

(CBS4) — Union representatives say they are prepared to meet King Soopers at the bargaining table on Friday morning. CBS4 has reached out to King Soopers for a comment about the development. This announcement comes after the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 turned down what King Soopers Division President Joe Kelley called their best and final offer. Thousands of King Soopers employees walked off the job on Wednesday. King Soopers grocery store workers wave at passing cars as they strike at more than 70 stores across the Denver metro area on Jan. 12, 2022 in Denver. (credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) On Thursday,...
DENVER, CO
lamarledger.com

King Soopers, union appear headed back to bargaining table after second day of strike

The union representing more than 8,000 King Soopers employees on strike across the metro area and the company appear headed back to the bargaining table. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 asked King Soopers negotiators to resume contract talks Friday. A spokeswoman for King Soopers, Colorado’s largest grocery store chain, said Thursday that the company is looking forward to returning to negotiations.
Supermarket News

Thousands of King Soopers workers go on strike

King Soopers and City Market stores in the Denver area remain open amid a strike by thousands of United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 grocery workers. The Kroger Co.’s King Soopers division said Wednesday that affected stores will stay open to “continue delivering on their commitment to provide fresh food and other essentials to the communities they serve.”
DENVER, CO
westernslopenow.com

Employees at 88 King Soopers location’s are set to strike

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KFQX) — Heading to the grocery store, may look a little different in the next few weeks. The union representing thousands of City Market and King Soopers employees is set to strike against alleged unfair labor practices from parent company, Kroger. “We are about a day and a half from engaging in the largest labor dispute regarding grocery workers since 1996,” Kim Cordova, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 says.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1310kfka.com

Strike threat looms as King Soopers approaches deadline

The union representing King Soopers employees threatening to strike responds to the company’s request to return to negotiations. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 says 8,700 employees at nearly 80 stores in Colorado will go on a three-week strike by 5 a.m. Wednesday, as planned, if an agreement isn’t reached before then. Their contract expired over the weekend. Union president Kim Cordova said King Soopers’ offer to raise starting salaries to $16 per hour is a mere 13 cents over Denver’s minimum wage, which she says won’t improve the lives of grocery store workers. She says workers also want armed security, better health benefits, and a secure pension.
LABOR ISSUES
KRDO News Channel 13

King Soopers releases new offer to labor union with “unprecedented” benefits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The King Soopers grocery store chain, owned by Kroger, released a letter Saturday saying they drafted a new offer for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 amidst labor disputes and planned strike. The letter said that King Soopers is prepared to offer it's workers "unprecedented economic benefits" as The post King Soopers releases new offer to labor union with “unprecedented” benefits appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Union calls for a strike against King Soopers stores in Colorado

The union representing King Soopers workers in Colorado is calling for a strike that could start as early as Sunday, a day after its contracts end with stores in the Denver area and Colorado Springs. Earlier this week, union members at nearly 90 stores voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

New Offer On The Table To Avoid A Strike By King Soopers And City Market Workers

(CBS4) – There’s a new offer on the table to avoid a strike by workers at King Soopers and City Market grocery stores across Colorado. Negotiations between the union that represents workers and the Kroger managers were taking place on Thursday but union members have authorized a vote. (credit: Chet Strange/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday. King Soopers says it is offering wage increases of up to $4.50 in the first year. Its parent company also says it does not project health care increases through 2025. King Soopers says this is the best offer to settle with UFCW Local 7, which includes $145 million over three years. The union has told CBS4 in the past that it wants hazard back pay, and is concerned about health care.
LABOR ISSUES
Westword

Possible King Soopers Strike as Soon as This Weekend

The overwhelming majority of union workers at King Soopers stores in the greater metro area have voted to authorize a strike over allegedly unfair labor practices. Because the contract between King Soopers and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 expires at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, walkouts could start as soon as the next day.
DENVER, CO

