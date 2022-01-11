Deputy Secretary Sherman to Hold a Press Availability at NATO Headquarters

MR PRICE: Good morning, for those of you in the United States. Good afternoon, for those of you in Europe. Thank you for joining this press call regarding our diplomacy in pursuit of a de-escalation with Russia. As you know, this is an on-the-record press call with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, who just concluded this round of the Strategic Stability Dialogue with her Russian counterpart. We are not going to impose an embargo on this call. Again, this call is on the record with the deputy secretary and without an embargo, and with that, I’ll turn to Deputy Secretary Sherman for an opening statement before we then take your questions.

