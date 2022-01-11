Deputy Secretary Sherman to Hold a Press Availability at NATO Headquarters

The United States and France held the fourth U.S.-France Cyber Dialogue virtually on January 13-14, 2022. Representatives of the two countries emphasized the importance of transatlantic cooperation to promote security and stability in cyberspace and discussed France’s plans to elevate cyber issues during its presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first half of 2022. They discussed a range of priorities including efforts to counter ransomware and other cybercrime, build cyber resilience, defend human rights online, and promote the framework of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, including through the NATO Alliance. They also discussed ways to support Ukraine as it responds to and recovers from malicious cyber activity.
