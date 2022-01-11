ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Deputy Secretary Sherman to Hold a Press Availability at NATO Headquarters

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will hold a press availability from NATO...

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

Related
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about the recent informal EU foreign ministers’ meeting, held in Brest, France, on January 13-14 as part of the French presidency of the Council of the EU. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ firm commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression and discussed U.S. resolve to respond swiftly and strongly to any further Russian invasion into Ukraine. The two also discussed efforts to promote the democratic process in Libya.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke yesterday with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Marta Morgan, who represented Canada at the NATO-Russia Council meeting in Brussels. The two pledged continued close coordination to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine. They also called for Russian de-escalation and underscored their shared commitment to diplomacy. They agreed that any further Russian invasion of Ukraine would result in massive consequences and severe costs, including coordinated, restrictive economic measures for the Russian Federation.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with EU High Representative Borrell

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The Secretary and High Representative discussed their close coordination, alongside NATO Allies and European partners, to respond to Russia’s continued deeply troubling military buildup in and near Ukraine. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that further Russian aggression against Ukraine will be met with swift, severe, and coordinated consequences.
U.S. POLITICS
defense.gov

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a Press Briefing

PRESS SECRETARY JOHN F. KIRBY: Good afternoon, everybody. Happy Friday to you. Okay, my gift to you before a long weekend is no opening statement. So, Bob, I think we got you on the phone, we'll go to you. Q: Yes. Thank you, John. I have a question about the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato Headquarters#State#The Nato Russia Council
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Chief of Staff for the President of the European Commission Seibert

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Today, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Bjoern Seibert, Chief of Staff for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. They discussed Russia’s continued and unprovoked military build-up on Ukraine’s borders. The Deputy Secretary briefed Seibert on the NATO-Russia Council meeting earlier today, and on her engagement at the Strategic Stability Dialogue. Agreeing that Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are shared priorities, both affirmed that further Russian aggression will be met with swift, severe, and coordinated consequences.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with the Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives al-Halbousi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Speaker of Iraq’s Council of Representatives (COR), Mohammed al-Halbousi. Secretary Blinken congratulated the Speaker on his re-election and expressed appreciation for the role that the COR plays in Iraq’s democratic process and its work to uphold Iraq’s national sovereignty. The Secretary discussed the important work ahead, including the formation of a new government that will address the urgent challenges facing Iraq. The Secretary underlined U.S. support for a stable, prosperous, democratic, and unified Iraq.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with European External Action Service Secretary-General Sannino

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with European External Action Service Secretary-General Stefano Sannino today in Brussels. The Deputy Secretary and Secretary-General reaffirmed the United States’ and EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They discussed our united approach to Russia’s unprovoked military build-up along Ukraine’s borders. They also discussed shared concerns about political pressure and economic coercion against Lithuania by the People’s Republic of China.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Participation in an Extraordinary Session of the Strategic Stability Dialogue with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman led a U.S. interagency delegation from the Department of State, Department of Defense, Joint Staff, and National Security Council to Geneva, Switzerland to participate in an extraordinary session of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue. Russia Federation Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov led the Russian delegation.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
U.S. Department of State

Briefing with Deputy Secretary Wendy R. Sherman on the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue

MR PRICE: Good morning, for those of you in the United States. Good afternoon, for those of you in Europe. Thank you for joining this press call regarding our diplomacy in pursuit of a de-escalation with Russia. As you know, this is an on-the-record press call with Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, who just concluded this round of the Strategic Stability Dialogue with her Russian counterpart. We are not going to impose an embargo on this call. Again, this call is on the record with the deputy secretary and without an embargo, and with that, I’ll turn to Deputy Secretary Sherman for an opening statement before we then take your questions.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Briefing with Senior State Department Officials Previewing Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Travel to Switzerland and Belgium

MODERATOR: Thanks very much and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining this call as we preview the diplomatic efforts in advance of Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman’s upcoming engagements in Europe next week. As a reminder, this call is on background. You can attribute what you hear to senior State Department officials.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French, German, Italian and UK Counterparts

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA Political Director Tjorven Bellmann, Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly. They pledged to continue close U.S.-European coordination to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine and reaffirmed their commitment to impose massive consequences and severe costs on Russia for destabilizing actions.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Bau

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs State Secretary Ángeles Moreno Bau. They discussed the coordination of U.S. and European efforts to deter and impose significant costs on further Russian aggression against Ukraine and the use of diplomacy, including through continued coordination among NATO Allies and partners, to de-escalate tensions.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Fourth U.S.-France Cyber Dialogue

The United States and France held the fourth U.S.-France Cyber Dialogue virtually on January 13-14, 2022. Representatives of the two countries emphasized the importance of transatlantic cooperation to promote security and stability in cyberspace and discussed France’s plans to elevate cyber issues during its presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first half of 2022. They discussed a range of priorities including efforts to counter ransomware and other cybercrime, build cyber resilience, defend human rights online, and promote the framework of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, including through the NATO Alliance. They also discussed ways to support Ukraine as it responds to and recovers from malicious cyber activity.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. Good to see you all and especially good to see my friend, the foreign minister, and welcome him back to Washington. We have, as usual, a lot to talk about. I always deeply value getting the perspectives of our friends from Jordan and indeed the foreign minister in particular. We are strong partners for peace and stability and security in the region and even beyond. So there’s a lot to talk about today, and I’m glad we’re able to see each other in person. So welcome.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Ex-Trump press secretary Grisham to meet with Jan. 6 committee -source

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Donald Trump's former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham will meet on Wednesday evening with the U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a source familiar with the meeting. Grisham was White House press secretary from July 2019 until April...
POTUS
Fox News

'Corrupt' FBI should be 'eliminated' for statement on Texas synagogue hostage taker: Critics

The FBI is facing backlash on social media after an official said that the Texas synagogue hostage taker’s demands were "not specifically related to the Jewish community." "The FBI is now an organization solely focused on destroying the domestic enemies of the Democratic Party," conservative talk radio show Jesse Kelly tweeted Sunday morning. "Any Republican Congress or Presidential candidate who doesn’t loudly proclaim his intention to massively reform or disband this organization should not be considered."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy