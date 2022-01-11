ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Good Company: Mostly Made

twincitieslive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a very Minnesotan thing to bring a meal over to someone who has just had...

www.twincitieslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Onward State

Student-Made Avocado Cookie Company Finds Success As Dessert Alternative

Most people are skeptics when it comes to healthy alternatives to their favorite desserts. However, sisters Jen and Steph Martin are here to change that with Avocadough: The Friendly Cookie. Growing up, Steph and her sister Jen, who is currently a Penn State student, have always shared a love for...
FOOD & DRINKS
VentureBeat

NFTs from the company that made Balan Wonderworld | Last of the Nintendogs

Against all odds, Last of the Nintendogs made it to 2022. But that is a decision they may regret as the industry attempts to inundate them with NFTs and blockchain games. GamesBeat editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb discuss that news and then give their Nintendo New Year’s resolutions. They also hear resolutions from the Nintendogs community and answer their questions. Join the pack, won’t you?
VIDEO GAMES
twincitieslive.com

Isles Bun & Coffee

It’s the time of year that just seems to scream for comfort food! Kelli Hanson heads to Isles Bun & Coffee for the sweet side of comfort food! It’s where she finds sweet rolls the size of her face!
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
The Independent

Restaurant host reveals one of the most irritating things customers do: ‘I’m guilty on this one’

A restaurant host has acted out some of the annoying things that customers have done during her shifts, including one exchange that she revealed occurs weekly.Alana Fineman, who works at a restaurant in San Diego and goes by the username @alanafinewoman, frequently shares stories about her customers on TikTok, where she often creates amusing skits to illustrate how irritating her customers can be. In one video, filmed in March 2021 but reposted in December, Fineman described an incident where a customer came to the restaurant to meet their friends.According to Fineman, she greeted the customer by asking if their friends...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
twincitieslive.com

Hot Drinks

Laurie Crowell, owner of Golden Fig Fine Foods creates some unique warm beverages. 1/2 cup heated milk of your choosing. In a heat proof container (A pint size canning jar works well), place blueberries, chamomile and lavender. Pour 3/4 C boiling water over, lid and steep for 5 minutes. Pour through the strainer into cup, pressing gently on the flower/berry mixture to extract the most color and flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
Times Record News

Think inside the box for perfect portions

Facing the side effects of holiday feasting, frozen diet/weight loss meals may seem like an easy fix. With their own version of portion control, a “meal” of only 9 to 11 ounces will have fewer calories. True changes to the recipes have been made; cauliflower pasta and pizza crust, protein bowls, power bowls...
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Ordering Arby's Roast Beef

Arby's first rose to fame because of its popular roast beef sandwiches. The fast food chain was founded in 1964 by brothers Leroy and Forrest Raffel. According to Funding Universe, the two brothers saw the writing on the wall that the fast food industry was about to blow up, and they thought it made sense to dive into the beefy business venture head first.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products. Kraft Heinz announced a few days ago that...
ECONOMY
nny360.com

6 grocery items that experts say will get more expensive

The pandemic might have stopped us from traveling or hanging out in large groups, but we still have to eat. And thanks to the coronavirus, that could be getting more expensive. According to the health and wellness site Eat This, Not That, supply chain issues, labor shortages, and overall high...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
PETS
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy