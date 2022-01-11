Brooksville Man Arrested After Fatal Spring Hill Crash

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL. – The driver of the pickup truck from the fatal crash that claimed the life of a Weeki Wachee mother and her 6-month-old baby, has been arrested.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Corey Andrew French, 30, was driving the wrong way on the northbound lanes of US-19 at Breakwater Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m. when he hit the mother’s SUV while she turned north onto the highway.

On Tuesday afternoon, Corey Andrew French, 30, of Brooksville, Florida, was released from an area hospital and arrested by FHP Troopers for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and VOP – Violation of Injunction for Possessing a Firearm.

French was booked into the Hernando County Jail. Troopers continue to investigate the January 10th fatal crash – charges related to the crash remain pending.

We will update this story as more details are released.

