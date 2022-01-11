ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville Man Arrested After Fatal Spring Hill Crash

By Mike Jenkins
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL. – The driver of the pickup truck from the fatal crash that claimed the life of a Weeki Wachee mother and her 6-month-old baby, has been arrested.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Corey Andrew French, 30, was driving the wrong way on the northbound lanes of US-19 at Breakwater Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m. when he hit the mother’s SUV while she turned north onto the highway.

On Tuesday afternoon, Corey Andrew French, 30, of Brooksville, Florida, was released from an area hospital and arrested by FHP Troopers for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and VOP – Violation of Injunction for Possessing a Firearm.

French was booked into the Hernando County Jail. Troopers continue to investigate the January 10th fatal crash – charges related to the crash remain pending.

We will update this story as more details are released.

Vickie Luider
4d ago

god bless their souls!😢 may he go thru hell from here on out!!! bye bye boy!!! big bubba was wanting a fresh meat 4 life n u will do just fine!! u r pathetic n purgatory 4 you when that time comes you took 2 lives 1 precious little child that didn't even to get to experience life up to at least your age you are...may you have nightmares rest of your life!!!

K3buster
4d ago

good hope the guy rots in jail and never sees the light of day again, good job arresting the menace

Theresa McClure
4d ago

My heart goes out to the family of the women and the baby, such a senseless loss of life.

