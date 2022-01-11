ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford dominates 2022 North American Car & Truck of the Year awards

Cover picture for the articleFord is the big winner in this year’s North American Car and Truck of the Year awards. The Dearborn automaker won two of the three awards. The 2022 Ford Maverick...

MotorAuthority

Ford to double F-150 Lightning production to 150,000 electric trucks per year

Higher than expected demand for its 2022 F-150 Lightning has led to Ford announcing on Tuesday that it will increase the production target of the electric pickup truck to 150,000 units per year, or almost double the previous target. It's the second time Ford has decided to increase the production...
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: A 2005 Ford GT, the First Modern American Supercar, Is Heading to Auction

I remember hopping into a brand-new Ford GT back in 2005. It was red, low, quick and loud. There was a lot to like about that car. It felt brutally honest and a little raw, with none of the fussy details or delicate build of the era’s Italian supercars. It didn’t feel like parts would fall off, but it wasn’t like one of Germany’s rolling bank vaults, either. It just felt American. The engine was sublime, but booby-trapped. Forgetting it was supercharged, I planted my foot and did a pirouette in the middle of an intersection while attempting a left-hand...
BUYING CARS
automotive-fleet.com

Ford Bronco and Maverick Awarded Utility, Truck Honors

The 2022 Ford Bronco has taken home the 2022 North American Utility of the Year award and the 2022 Ford Maverick has received the 2022 North American Truck of the Year award. This marks the second year in a row a Ford vehicle has earned recognition from North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year jurors, following last year's top honors for F-150 and Mustang Mach-E.
CARS
ClickOnDetroit.com

2022 NACTOY Awards winners: Honda Civic, Ford Maverick, Ford Bronco

DETROIT – The winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Detroit. Honda Civic -- 2022 North American Car of the Year winner. Ford Maverick -- 2022 North American Truck of the Year winner. Ford Bronco --...
DETROIT, MI
CarBuzz.com

Ford Sweeps NACTOY SUV And Truck Categories

Late last year the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) jurors announced their three finalists in the car, truck, and SUV categories for 2022. The list of 23 semifinalists was whittled down to nine finalists before the winners were announced today. Though each category had at least one electric vehicle, the 50 automotive journalist jurors selected three winners with internal combustion engines.
CARS
Autoblog

C8s, V8s and the 2022 Car, Truck and Utility of the Year | Autoblog podcast #712

This episode of the Autoblog Podcast features Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They kick off with an overview of the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year award winners (spoiler: Ford did well). After that, they talk about GM's electric pickup strategy and whether a premium electric pickup from Cadillac makes sense. Then, they pivot to Mitsubishi and the future of the Ralliart nameplate. Will we ever get a fun, inexpensive enthusiast car from the Japanese automaker again? Then it's on to what Byron's had in the driveway for the past couple weeks, including a 2022 Chevy Corvette and a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Xtreme Recon. Plus, he talks about putting some new snow tires on his personal Jeep Wrangler for evaluation in Michigan winter.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Edge Discontinued After 2023 Model Year In North America

Back in June of 2020, Ford Authority reported that the next-generation Ford Edge had been canceled in a surprising move that was seemingly spurred by labor negotiations over the future of the Ford Oakville Assembly Plant, where the Lincoln Nautilus is also built. Ford and the Canadian union Unifor eventually came to an agreement that will see the Oakville plant retooled to produce five new EVs starting in 2025, seemingly leaving the pair of crossovers in limbo. Now, sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to Ford Authority that the Ford Edge will indeed be discontinued in North American following the 2023 model year.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Honda Civic is NACTOY Car of the Year, Ford Takes Other Two Categories

The North American International Auto Show, aka the Detroit Auto Show, isn’t taking place in January anymore. It’s set for a move to September. But that didn’t stop the traditional North American Car and Truck of the Year award ceremony from taking place at Cobo Center Huntington Place this morning.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor: Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year Winner

It takes a lot to achieve legend status in the automotive world. Since its surprise beginnings in the midst of the Great Recession of 2009, the high-speed, off-road-focused Ford F-150 Raptor has spent the last decade solidifying its place in the annals of history. From a win at the Dakar Rally to multiple podium finishes in the SCORE Baja 1000, the Mint 400, and every off-road race in between, Raptor has proved time and time again to be the real deal when it comes to off-road dominance. This is evidenced in our own testing as well, as Raptor won our Pickup Truck of the Year award with its first-generation truck in 2011, its second generation in 2017, and now with the most recent 2021 F-150 Raptor. Now, entering its second decade and third generation, Ford F-150 Raptors can be found in all pockets of America, from coast to coast, and even around the world.
CARS
Jalopnik

Ford Cars Had A Bad Year

I guess you could say that Ford’s total abandonment of cars is working, if it weren’t for the almost complete model-by-model sales decline for pretty much the entire range of Ford trucks and SUVs. The Mach-E and the Bronco did well, and that was about it. All that and more in The Morning Shift for January 5, 2022.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Reliable Car in America

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, such reviews include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Based on one of these reviews, from Consumer Reports, the most reliable car in America is […]
BUYING CARS
News - What Car?

2022 What Car? Car of the Year Awards: The Shortlist

The cars in contention to take home the overall What Car? Car of the Year Award for 2022 have been revealed. The winner will be announced on Thursday 20 January at the annual What Car? Car of the Year Awards, held in association with MotorEasy. In addition to the overall...
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

The last 1987 Buick Grand National ever built heads to auction with 33 miles on odometer

The last Buick Grand National ever made is heading to auction with Barrett-Jackson at the company's flagship Scottsdale, Arizona, auction scheduled for Jan. 22-30, 2022. The Grand National was Buick's muscle car for the 1980s. A performance version of the Buick Regal, it used a turbocharged 3.8-liter V-6 instead of a traditional V-8, extracting a surprising amount of performance from General Motors' aging rear-wheel drive G-body platform.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Agriculture Online

Custom Ford trucks get a little funky

Some of these concept truck designs look like they’re from the future — or another planet entirely. Ford unveiled a new lineup of trucks and SUVs – including the all-new Maverick pickup — at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas late last year. Ford showed off more than 40 unique project vehicles created in collaboration with automotive aftermarket customizers to demonstrate how easy it is for customers to personalize their own vehicles.
HOME & GARDEN
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. Top research firms in the field include J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. A number of media companies are also in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get a significant portion of their revenue from their car […]
BUYING CARS
InsideHook

The 10 Best Cars, Trucks and SUVs We Drove in 2021

In a world where automakers are seemingly more obsessed with filling white space in the showroom than churning out memorable designs, the modern crop of cars, trucks and SUVs can sometimes pass by in a blur of sameness. Fortunately, there are always a few standouts that remind me that there are passionate people behind the scenes bringing their dreams to life in metal, glass and (increasingly) kilowatts.
BUYING CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Ford, Stellantis Get Big Lift from Truck Sales at Year End

Despite declining sales during the closing weeks of 2021, Ford and Stellantis got a boost from strong truck sales, with Ford taking second place in sales of battery-electric vehicles to boot. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi bucked the downward trends in sales through the autumn by reporting fourth quarter total sales of 24,861...
RETAIL
Motorious

Stolen Classic Ford Truck Recovered

We always hate hearing about stolen classic and collectable cars. That might sound like a surprise to some since we cover them so much, but we do so to spread the word. The hope is that we will help readers be more aware of the need to secure their rides. There’s also the chance someone will recognize a stolen vehicle and it will be recovered. For that reason we’re happy to give coverage to this story out of Tulsa County, Oklahoma where a classic Ford pickup was stolen and then returned.
PUBLIC SAFETY

