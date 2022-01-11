ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Test Yourself On Gen Z Slang With This Quiz That’s High-Key Difficult

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile every generation has its own style and cultural references,...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

These 4 Signs Might Actually Consider Themselves Lucky During Mercury Retrograde

It’s only mid-January, but Mercury retrograde is already making its grand entrance in 2022. However, that doesn’t have to be a bad thing. In fact, these zodiac signs will feel Mercury retrograde winter 2022 the least — Taurus, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces — and for them, it might not be such a big deal.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

15 best anti-ageing serums that target wrinkles, dark spots and dullness

Packed full of active ingredients, serums are one of the most vital steps of your skincare routine – particularly when it comes to anti-ageing.With many not realising their importance, these skincare saviours are the ones often left out of your regimen. Yet, it’s such a simple step – nestling neatly between your toner and moisturiser, these potent formulas do so much more than a regular moisturiser.Given the strength and density of the crucial ingredients in their make-up, they can perform skin-saving miracles – targeting fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, dark spots and dullness – to ultimately achieve a more youthful look.You’ll...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slang#Gen Z
Elite Daily

Despite The Chaos, These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Feeling Optimistic This Week

You’re approaching the second week of 2022 and you might feel like that hopeful NYE glow is already wearing off. As the din of crackling sparklers and celebratory champagne toasts fades into nothing but a memory, reality may already be setting in. Even though the week of January 10, 2022 will be the best for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn — they’re still dealing with some bittersweet astrology as the new year kicks into gear.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Catching A Break From The First Full Moon Of 2022

So many good things await you in 2022, but you might have to save the excitement for later. Once 2022 begins, romantic Venus will already be retrograding, deepening your fears of intimacy and abandonment until this retrograde ends on Jan. 29. As if that weren’t complicated enough, detail-oriented Mercury will also station retrograde on Jan. 14, forcing you to clarify misunderstandings from the past. This astrology is no walk in the park, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the January 2022 full moon the least, you might have one less thing to worry about.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Champagne Glass Sets to Really Make Your Bottles Pop

For many, when the champagne bottles are popping, and the bubbles are flowing, it’s time to be festive. Typically used to celebrate or commemorate a special moment, champagne has a distinctive taste and quality that calls for the most opulent of experiences. First, we must distinguish that, in fact, champagne is a white wine. The key to drinking champagne — correctly — is to invest in proper champagne glasses. Some people might not know that there are different glasses for different wines, but choosing the right one, makes all of the difference. It’s worth mentioning, of course, the different types of...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

15 best yoga pants and leggings: Squat-proof, stretchy and supportive pants for your next class

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of yoga leggings to practise your sun salutations in or simply to wear while cocooning on the sofa, the best yoga leggings are – in our experience – high waisted, soft and stay put without squeezing, pinching or indenting your stomach.Some people may think any old pair of gym leggings will do for yoga – but they’re wrong. Yoga leggings should be breathable, stretchy and feel like a second skin – free from distractions.So, as tempting as it may be to just throw on your favourite pair of running leggings while you contort...
WORKOUTS
Elite Daily

You're About To Feel All Sorts Of Emotions During This Year's First Full Moon

The new year is here, which means that the moon is filling up with light as we speak, preparing to illuminate the sky (and your birth chart) for the very first time in 2022. In Cancer, the place of the moon’s domicile, this full moon shines a light directly on your emotional state as you prepare to go into a brand new year. Feelings haven’t likely been a top priority for you these days, as the sun has made its way through the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn. This is a time where productivity and progress has taken over, but the emotional meaning of the January 2022 full moon (aka Wolf Moon) is all about acknowledging your feelings. Is what you’ve been prioritizing bringing you inner fulfillment, or just an external pat on the back for all of your hard work?
ASTRONOMY
The Drum

Gen Z is the most fickle generation ever, per new Pinterest research

New data from Pinterest shows that “Zoomers” are far less predictable than previous generations. They’ll also soon become the largest demographic of consumers in the world. The upshot for brands: reaching Gen Z isn’t easy, but it can pay off in a very big way when it’s done correctly.
Elite Daily

6 Wordle Tips And Tricks That’ll Make Solving The Puzzle So Much Easier

Wordle was the hot topic of conversation as 2022 kicked off and its popularity has only grown. Whether or not you’ve joined in on the fun, odds are, you’ve heard of the word puzzle game by now. Since the game only gives you six tries to guess the right five-letter word, you may not always solve it. If you’re hype about the game but want to learn how to get better at playing it, here are the best Wordle tips and tricks to help you feel like you’ve hacked the game.
TECHNOLOGY
Elite Daily

TXT's Huening Kai And Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih Just Nailed This Dance Challenge

TXT’s Huening Kai is seriously the most supportive brother ever. After his sister, Huening Bahiyyih, made her debut with Kep1er on Jan. 3, he’s been helping the K-pop group promote their music not only by encouraging fans to check out their epic new single, “WA DA DA,” but by joining Bahiyyih for a TikTok dance challenge. No surprise, the video of the siblings instantly went viral, having accumulated over 7 million views on the platform in just a few hours. Check out Kep1er’s TikTok of the two dancing to “WA DA DA” because it’s everything.
THEATER & DANCE
Elite Daily

Please Enjoy All The Tea On Zayn’s Rumored Dating App Profile

Zayn Malik is back in the dating pool... maybe. The singer — or his doppelgänger — was reportedly spotted on a dating app in Ottsville, Pennsylvania, only 30 minutes away from where he used to stay at Yolanda Hadid’s farm in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Malik’s reported profile was on WooPlus, a “dating app for curvy people to find and enjoy love,” per its website. So is Malik actually on this dating app? Let’s discuss (and potentially over-analyze) this rumor.
INTERNET
The Drum

Gen Z demands absurdity from their ads

Gen Z is altering the rules of brand communication. A shift from authentic to absurdist advertising on TikTok serves as a micro digital shift with the potential for macro disruption. A hazy vision of digital marketing’s future can be deduced from the current happenings on TikTok, the Cowboy Country of...
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

All The Best Looks From Euphoria Season 2, Episode 1

The wait is finally over; Euphoria Season 2 returned. In classic Euphoria fashion, the first episode of the new season was filled with the stylish outfits and intense beauty looks you’ve come to know and love from the show. (If you haven’t watched the first episode, fair warning for potential spoilers, so read on at your own risk.)
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

This Is Us Revealed Nicky's Future And It's Not What Anyone Expected

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 6, Episode 2 follow. Ever since a flash forward revealed Kevin and Nicky sporting wedding bands, their futures have been two of the show’s biggest mysteries. Kevin struck out last season after being left by Madison. In the Jan. 11 episode, it was Nicky’s turn to check out the most obvious candidate by tracking down Sally, the woman he’s been pining over since 1969. But when the show finally revealed Nicky’s future wife at the end of the episode, viewers’ eyebrows shot up. So, how does this Edie person fit into This Is Us?
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Here’s The Deal With “Wordle” Apps That Look Like The Viral Game

ICYMI, there’s a new word game called Wordle that’s thrown Twitter into a frenzy. The online game, which gives you six chances to guess the word of the day, can only be played once a day, but fans are craving more ways to play. If playing the daily brain teaser has left you wondering is there a Wordle app, here’s how to get the word game with daily puzzles.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy