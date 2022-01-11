Test Yourself On Gen Z Slang With This Quiz That’s High-Key Difficult

The new year is here, which means that the moon is filling up with light as we speak, preparing to illuminate the sky (and your birth chart) for the very first time in 2022. In Cancer, the place of the moon’s domicile, this full moon shines a light directly on your emotional state as you prepare to go into a brand new year. Feelings haven’t likely been a top priority for you these days, as the sun has made its way through the cardinal earth sign of Capricorn. This is a time where productivity and progress has taken over, but the emotional meaning of the January 2022 full moon (aka Wolf Moon) is all about acknowledging your feelings. Is what you’ve been prioritizing bringing you inner fulfillment, or just an external pat on the back for all of your hard work?

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO