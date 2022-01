Season 2 of Netflix’s docuseries Cheer is pretty different from Season 1. First of all, the second season begins just after the first season premiered on Netflix in early 2020, so audiences get to watch the cast deal with their newfound fame in real time. And on top of all the changes in the Navarro College cheer team’s personal lives, the second season also shows how the team handles the athletic world’s shutdown in 2020. Because of all these changes, some familiar faces are missing from part of Cheer Season 2, including assistant coach Andy Cosferent.

