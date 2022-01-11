ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Shane MacGowan Art Book, ‘Crock of Gold,’ to Arrive This Spring

By Kory Grow
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FgOF_0diqV0ms00

Shane MacGowan , the elusive singer and poet who cofounded the Pogues, has collected six decades’ worth of previously unpublished handwritten lyrics, writings, and illustrations that he will release in a new book, The Eternal Buzz and the Crock of Gold . The tome, which features forewords by Johnny Depp and art critic Waldemar Januszczak and is now available for preorder , will come out in April.

MacGowan’s intention with the book is to provide a visual companion to his music career, which dates back to the Pogues’ 1984 debut, Red Roses for Me . It will contain artwork that complements Pogues hits — “Fairytale of New York,” “Streams of Whiskey,” “A Pair of Brown Eyes” — as well as songs he wrote for the Nips and his solo material with the backing band the Popes. MacGowan’s wife and collaborator, Victoria Mary Clarke, served as curator for the book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYLOL_0diqV0ms00

“I was always into drawing and painting, and I used to do all sorts of things, hurlers, IRA men, teenage punks hanging around in cafes, you name it,” MacGowan, age 64, said in a statement. “When I was about 11 or 12 I got heavily into studying history of art and looking at old paintings and modern paintings. … I did the album cover for the Popes’ album Crock of Gold , and I designed the Pogues’ first album cover, Red Roses for Me . And I more or less designed the second [Pogues] album, If I Should Fall From Grace With God .”

MacGowan also explained his artistic aesthetic. “In terms of my materials, I like pastels, but I don’t really think about it,” he said. “I’ll paint or draw on anything, with anything.”

“I love the way that the drawings and notes and scraps of stories provide an insight into Shane’s songs,” Clarke said in a statement. “It is like walking into his studio and seeing everything that was happening in his mind. The illustrations are like a visual tapestry of the inner workings of his creative process. I feel very privileged and very excited to be able to share them with the world in a book, especially for people who love the songs.”

Clarke explained that MacGowan held onto every piece of artwork he had made, no matter how seemingly insignificant. She discovered his archive a few years back when Julien Temple was working on his MacGowan doc, Crock of Gold .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ynfW_0diqV0ms00

“When we were making the Crock of Gold documentary, Julien Temple wanted some of Shane’s drawings, so I asked my mum to have a look and see if she had any,” Clarke said. “She sent me a bin bag full of drawings and lyrics that I had asked her to look after 25 years ago. We didn’t even know it existed. It was miraculous, like finding a crock of gold! His art brings back lots of very funny and often hideous memories of different stages in our life together, a lot of his drawings have been done on my shopping lists and my own diaries, and on things like sick bags and hotel note-pads, airline sick bags and recording studio sheets, and diaries, so it is easy to know exactly when they were made.”

“It’s rare for a creative genius like Shane to have one avenue of output,” reads a section from the foreword by Depp, who is also developing a MacGowan biopic. “Such an incendiary talent is likely to have a multitude of facilities whereby his talent might infiltrate the atmosphere and change the climate as we know it. And so, revealed here, is Shane’s propensity for the wild, for the absurd, for the political, for the beautiful, all funneled and threaded through the needle of his pen. But, this time, not via the tool of language. Instead, Shane’s visual acuity will take the lead here. His visions will speak for themselves.”

Temple told Rolling Stone that working on the Crock of Gold doc gave him a deeper understanding of MacGowan’s legacy. “I think you’ve got to understand that his story is a triumph,” he said. “It’s an incredible achievement to be given the Irish légion d’honneur, to be sung in Irish pubs all over his country and wherever Irish people are. He’s connected with his culture in a way that few people are able to. So that’s a triumph in anyone’s books.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1plD9h_0diqV0ms00

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Last Word: Elvis Costello on Reassessing His Back Catalog and Why He’s a ‘Freak of Nature’

Before the pandemic hit, Elvis Costello was living what he calls a “carefree and jet-set” lifestyle. He’d recorded a well-received album, 2020’s Hey Clockface, completed a tour, and had even tracked a handful of new songs in Helsinki and Paris before Covid hit pause on the world. “The next thing, I found myself staring at the water on Vancouver Island, not knowing when I would leave again, not knowing when we’d start work again,” he says on a call from his Manhattan home this past November. “So I looked at a group of songs that I had begun that year, and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Raveena’s New Song ‘Rush’ Is a Dance-Driven, Acid-Fueled Ode to Bollywood

While Raveena is known for gauzy R&B drawn out with her air-light voice, her new track “Rush” is an upbeat, dance-driven feast of colors that mashes multiple worlds together: The Technicolor ode to Bollywood, which tells the story of a Punjabi princess traveling through space, was inspired by Indian percussion and an acid trip Raveena took while checking out an Eastern sound installation at the Rubin Museum. The song was written a few years ago and captures what Raveena calls an exploration of “a more intense marriage between Bollywood sounds and the pop/R&B music” she grew up on. In the video, which she co-directed with the director and photographer Munachi Osegbu, Raveena plays a character she came up with called Asha, a Punjabi space princess who makes friends with the highly intelligent beings from a distant planet. They appear in the video as shimmery puddle-like figures who back Raveena up as she pulls off playful choreography. At the end of their dance sequences, the song gently transitions into a delicate ballad, buoyed by the singer’s layered vocals. After releasing her debut album Lucid in 2019, Raveena dropped the four-song EP Moonstone. Last year, she released the twinkling single “Tweety.”
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Amythyst Kiah Releases Haunting Cover of Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’

Amythyst Kiah continues to show the range of her ability and influences with a solo acoustic cover of Joy Division’s post-punk classic “Love Will Tear Us Apart” that was released Friday. It’s the Tennessee artist’s latest release since putting out a Moby remix of her hit “Black Myself” in 2021. The nervy, danceable rhythm of Joy Division’s original recording is nowhere to be found here — instead, Kiah re-creates the classic bass guitar melody as part of her acoustic guitar accompaniment. As a singer, Kiah is worlds apart from the dark tone of Ian Curtis, belting each line with conviction and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julien Temple
Person
Waldemar Januszczak
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Victoria Mary Clarke
Person
Shane Macgowan
ruralintelligence.com

Debra Lill Wants You To Judge A Book By Her Cover Art

If you read contemporary fiction —and pay attention to book covers— it’s likely you’ve seen the work of Debra Lill. From her studio in Northwest Connecticut, she is a book cover artist, as well as a landscape painter, jewelry maker, and mixed media maven. Lill credits her endlessly creative mother with instilling a passion for an array of aesthetic endeavors. Rightly so, because today Debra Lill is a renaissance woman whose artistic interests are uniquely her own.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

IKEA Is Releasing An Inspirational New Book This Spring

If you’re looking for an inspirational page-turner to add to your TBR pile this year, look no further than IKEA‘s new release, set to hit shelves in spring. The Swedish retailer and Phaidon have teamed up to bring Us & Our Planet: This is How We Live, a thought-provoking read that explores the greatest challenge of our generation—living sustainably—through case studies on a diverse group of individuals and families around the world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ricethresher.org

Spring into the arts (at the last minute)

With the spring semester upon us, those who are still short on hours or want another class to add to their schedule can rest easy. Below are some open arts-related classes which range from visual arts to film to music. These classes have something for everyone and accommodate a variety of skill levels, allowing students the chance to try things that might have otherwise been out of their comfort zone. As we spend the first two weeks on Zoom dreaming of classes with available seats, here are several to consider during the add/drop period.
SPRING, TX
Rolling Stone

‘I Need to Save Myself’: Hurray for the Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra Sings Out

Alynda Segarra had almost gotten through a full take of a new song called “Pointed at the Sun” when they began to cry. “And I crucify myself” went the outro refrain, their voice breaking as they repeated the line. By the time Segarra, who records as Hurray for the Riff Raff, entered the studio in the fall of 2020, they had become wary of self-martyrdom. Their previous album — 2017’s The Navigator, which mixed Patti Smith-inflected punk with conga drumming and samples of Nuyorican poetry — launched them into an artist-activist crusade during the first half of the Trump administration. They organized...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Art Critic
Rolling Stone

Kevin McCarthy Is Now Pushing Conspiracy Theories About His Jan. 6 Committee Request

The Jan. 6 committee sent Kevin McCarthy a letter on Wednesday asking for the top House Republican’s cooperation. The committee has been regularly sending similar letters to figures in Trump’s orbit, Republican politicians, and other persons of interest for months. McCarthy thinks his letter is special, though. “This is a distraction because they don’t want people looking at what’s happening,” he told Fox & Friends on Thursday. “Is it a coincidence that they sent me the letter yesterday when it just came out that it was the highest inflation we’ve had in the last 40 years?” Yes, congressman, it was just a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Arts
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Ronnie Spector obituary

The combination of the voice of Veronica Bennett, who has died aged 78, and Phil Spector’s studio-built Wall of Sound became one of the most potent and distinctive sounds to emerge from the fast-changing world of pop music in the early 1960s. Ronnie Spector, as she became when she and the producer married, was the lead singer of the Ronettes, a New York trio whose hits included Be My Baby, Baby I Love You, (The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up and – her own favourite – Walking in the Rain.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Joyce Ostin, Photographer and Daughter-in-Law of Music Exec Mo Ostin, Dies at 64

Joyce Ostin, a photographer and daughter-in-law of legendary music executive Mo Ostin, died Dec. 29 at her Pacific Palisades home after a battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 64. Ostin spent her first years raising her three daughters while battling breast cancer, and in 2001, she published Hollywood Moms, a best-selling coffee-table book with a foreword by Carrie Fisher that featured photographs of Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson; Dyan Cannon and daughter Jennifer Grant; Jennifer Lopez and her mom, Guadalupe; and Rosie O’Donnell and her daughter, Chelsea. In 2007 came Hollywood Dads, with an introduction by Paul Reiser and photos...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue

Tracee Ellis Ross’s Sunshine Style Will Cure Your January Blues

Together with A-list stylist Karla Welch, Tracee Ellis Ross has mastered how to wear colour-pop hues with ease. The actor, who often shares her mood-lifting outfits online, recently posted a cheery carousel of her latest look by UK-based label, Galvan London. The Black-ish star who “couldn’t choose” her favourite outfit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
HAMPTON, VA
Variety

Appreciating Ronnie Spector in 10 Essential Songs

Ronnie Spector may have been the quintessential 1960s poster girl, what with her Wall of Sound-posing, mascara-wearing, beehive-donning glory, but the singer — who died on Wednesday of cancer at age 78 — had an even more recognizable voice. Spector’s quavering vibrato and streetwise romanticism defined the sound of a decade, and traveled far beyond. Spector will always be linked with the man who made her his muse: producer, songwriter and one-time husband Phil Spector, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and died in prison almost exactly a year ago. She was signed to Spector’s Phillies Records and saw multiple...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy