ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taraji P. Henson & Normani’s Hair Ruined After Being Sprayed With Water On Jimmy Fallon’s Game Show

By Shamika Sanders
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFsw2_0diqUD8r00

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Now who approved this segment?! Norman i and Taraji P. Henson appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s new game show “That’s My Jam” where they participated in The Tonight Show borrowed segment, “Slay It Don’t Spray It,” but no one said anything about getting their hair wet. Normani and Taraji were challenged to sing the lyrics to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez (sounds simple) but when Taraji got the lyrics wrong, water sprayed from their mics and well, the ladies weren’t too happy about it.

After running to the back wall for cover, Taraji repeatedly screamed, “You cannot wet Black girls’ hair!!” And, “That was not in my contract! I’m getting out.” Normani was equally pissed, touching her hair, saying, “My leave out.”

Normani, who is trending after the clip went viral, tweeted “My hearted was racinggggg cause BABY was on the verge of that shrinkage.” Every Black girl can relate. Despite getting their hair wet, the ladies continued to show their fun side in other karaoke-inspired games throughout the show.

Watch the hilarious clip, below:

In other Normani news, the Wild Side singer was spotted out on the town with her equally fly and fabulous friends Lori Harvey and Ryan Destiny.

Fans are demanding Normani post the single shot of her fabulous look. And so are we!

RELATED STORIES:

Black Girl Magic: Photos Of Justine Skye, Normani, And Ryan Destiny Resurface And We’re Swooning Over These Melanated Queens

Normani Brings Ciara To Tears While Thanking Her For Being A Role Model: ‘You’re Somebody That I’ve Looked Up To Forever’

Comments / 434

Patty
4d ago

I actually watched this on YouTube and this article is so misleading. These ladies actually turned out to be funny and a great sense of humor. ❤😆

Reply(10)
95
Tiffany Brown
3d ago

some of these comments... its always people with fake pictures and names. If you stand on your opinion so much do it with your name and face attached.

Reply(18)
44
Expert Opinion
3d ago

this article wants to inspire hatred....you can feel the instigator like a six sense. can't we just love each other for a couple hundred years and see what that does for us humans?

Reply
18
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Destiny
Person
Justine Skye
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Taraji P. Henson
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Lori Harvey
Person
Normani
southernillinoisnow.com

Taraji P. Henson discusses mental health in Boston; Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on eight seasons of ‘black-ish’

Taraji P. Henson has been very public about suffering from depression, and she explores mental health issues in her Facebook Watch program, Peace of Mind with Taraji. Now she’s taking the show on the road. On February 16, the 10-time NAAACP Image Award winner will appear in Boston at the Museum of Science for “Peace of Mind: An Evening with Taraji P. Henson,” the Boston Globe reports.
BOSTON, MA
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Sabrina Carpenter On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Singer Sabrina Carpenter stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday. The 22-year-old talked about her new album and how her fans have yet to uncover the album title. She revealed that she’s hidden the name of her forthcoming fifth studio album in some of the work she’s already released. Kinda like you would with an Easter egg of some sorts I guess lol.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chance the Rapper Flip After Major Mistake on Jimmy Fallon's Show

Jimmy Fallon said sorry to Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chance the Rapper after a hilarious mistake left them drenched and confused on That’s My Jam. It all went down in the latest episode of the late-night host’s new music and comedy variety game show, which featured Joseph and Chance alongside Josh Groban and Alessia Cara. The two all-star teams competed against each other for charity and after several rounds, it seemed like Joseph and Chance were going to have a runaway game. That is, until the Doom Box decided to give them a rude awakening.
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Taraji P. Henson Sings a Random Lyrics Version of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor | That’s My Jam

Taraji P. Henson rocks Nonsense Karaoke singing “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor using random lyrics!. Watch That’s My Jam, Mondays 9/8c on NBC. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, “That’s My Jam” is an hour long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tonight Show#Normani News#Normani Updates
Distractify

'That's My Jam' Is Jimmy Fallon's Latest Game Show Spin-Off — Where Is the Show Filmed?

Jimmy Fallon is no stranger to spinning off segments of The Tonight Show into their own game shows, but That's My Jam takes it to a whole new level. Like Lip Sync Battle before it, the new celebrity game show collects several of Jimmy's musical segments into one competitive package. The series officially premiered in 2022 and has already featured plenty of interesting guest stars.
TV SHOWS
blavity.com

Chlöe Bailey Says She Appreciates Her Curves Despite Naysayers

Throughout 2021, Chlöe Bailey has faced waves of criticism over both her online posts and live performances, mainly in the form of trolls arguing that the 23-year-old artist is essentially acting "too sexily." During a recent appearance on Taraji P. Henson's Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji,...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Watch Cate Blanchett and Jimmy Fallon Plank on The Tonight Show

New Year’s resolutions! Celebs have them too, apparently. Well, some celebs. Cate Blanchett didn’t make any this year, but she did recently find a list of resolutions from 2008. She told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she hadn’t done even one in the 14 years since writing it. Fallon, on the other hand, has vowed to get absolutely jacked in the New Year. Great. He can join Joe Rogan and Carrot Top on some kind of absolutely demented tour sponsored by human growth hormone. Blanchett, in classic domme fashion, demanded Fallon do some burpees or planks right the fuck now on camera. They both got on the floor of their respective spaces and did a good 20-second plank. Clearly Fallon is only months away from joining the Henry Rollins Big Thick Neck Club. Congrats!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jimmy Fallon calls his daughters testing positive for Covid a ‘Christmas miracle’

Jimmy Fallon has addressed his breakthrough Covid-19 diagnosis onThe Tonight Show. On Monday (3 January), the US talk show host told viewers he contracted coronavirus before Christmas, and was staring at the possibility of a holiday season in isolation and away from his family.However, after his daughters tested positive for the novel coronavirus (with mild to no symptoms), Fallon was able to reunite with them, calling it a “Christmas miracle”. Fallon shares two daughters – Frances Cole and Winnie Rose – with his wife Nancy Juvonen. During the episode, Fallon said: “They [Fran and Winnie] are both fine. Everyone’s fine....
PUBLIC HEALTH
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
721
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy