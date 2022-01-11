ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Mary’s Ryken Students Recognized by College Board for Academic Honors

By St. Mary's Ryken High School
 4 days ago
Congratulations to Ashlynn Dziekiewicz, Cora Bessette, Elise Cecil, Jordan Campbell, Katherine Wise, Lena Martinez and Sofia Sherman who have been selected as College Board National Recognition Program awardees. Students earned this distinction based on their remarkable academic achievements and outstanding performance on the PSAT and/or AP exams.

These academic honors can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.

“We are extremely proud of our students who earned this recognition,” said Mr. Brad Chamberlain, St. Mary’s Ryken Dean of Academics. “Their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments are to be celebrated.”

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

