The Thin Man is one of those “must see Classic Movies” being presented by Classic Cinema at the Center this Friday, January 14 at 7 pm in the Stillwater Community Center. This 1934 comedy/mystery introduces the Perfect Couple: Nick and Nora Charles, portrayed by William Powell and Myrna Loy. Based on the book by Dashiell Hammett and directed by W.S. Van Dyke, The Thin Man was followed by a series of five sequels. The humorous romance of Nick and Nora set against their detective adventures, plus Asta, was just what the movie audience wanted. William Powell and Myrna Loy made a total of fourteen films, and this is where that combo began.

