Every morning and afternoon outside the Holy Cross Catholic Primary School in Birmingham, children are ready to make sure no parents are breaking the rules.The pupils stand guard in two streets, where cars are banned at the start and end of the school day to reduce the air pollution their classmates are exposed to.“They have the power or the authority to record down vehicle registrations if they’re not parking safely, which they love,” Katrina Crowley, the headteacher, tells The Independent.“And the power probably goes to their head a little bit too much.”Her school is one of hundreds across the country...

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO