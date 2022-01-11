ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed’s Powell: High inflation poses a threat to job market

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. With America's households squeezed by higher costs for...

AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
FOXBusiness

Dollar's drop signals shaky US economy

Inflation is roaring, and King Dollar is snoring even as interest rates rise. The dollar, which has dropped for three straight sessions, has been giving up gains seen after the Federal Reserve has signaled strong interest rate hikes in the coming months. The dollar has dropped to the lowest level against the Euro since November.
BUSINESS
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Fed nominee Brainard: Fighting inflation is top priority

Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden s nominee for the Federal Reserve's No. 2 spot, said Thursday that combating high inflation is the central bank's top priority and said she believed the Fed could reduce it without sacrificing economic growth.Testifying at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Brainard noted that inflation is “too high, and working people around the country are concerned about how far their paychecks will go.”“We are taking actions ... that I have confidence will be bringing inflation down, while continuing to allow the labor market to return to full strength over time,” she said....
