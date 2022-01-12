Australian news reporters caught on camera calling Novak Djokovic a ‘lying, sneaky a**hole’

The Novak Djokovic saga continues to rumble on and the latest fallout sees two Australian news reporters commenting on the issue in a manner which was not, presumably, intended to be broadcast.

However, a leaked video from 7News Melbourne shows two reporters discussing the world No1 prior to their show - in far from complimentary terms.

Djokovic won his appeal to be let into the country for the Australian Open, after the Australian Border Force (ABF) had initially detained him, spending several days in an immigration facility which his family had taken great exception to, labelling his treatment like “torture” at one stage . It’s a story which has been prominent across the entire world, especially in Australia where the government, the ATP and the player himself have been criticised by many - with 7News’ on-screen pair joining in.

Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor’s comments were caught on microphone and camera as they sat behind the newsdesk, with a large image of Djokovic mounted on a screen behind them.

“Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky, a***hole,” Maddern can be heard saying. “Whatever way you look at it...It is unfortunate that everyone stuffed up around him. To go out when you know you’re Covid-positive...well, I don’t think he was even Covid-positive.”

“That’s it, he’s an a**hole. He got a bullsh*t f*****g excuse and then fell over his own f*****g lies. It’s just what happens, right, that’s what happened,’ Amor replied.

Further discussion between the pair saw Ms. Maddern noting that Djokovic reportedly being under investigation for details on his Travel Declaration Form , where he had reportedly not disclosed any travel prior to arriving in Australia - in contradiction to footage emerging of him training in Spain before New Year’s Day.

The two suggested Djokovic would “get away with it”, while Mr. Amor claimed “most fair-minded people would say the bloke’s an a**hole” and stated “they f***ed it up”, presumably aimed at the immigration authorities and those involved in his appeal and initial detention.

Mr. Amor also noted the “poor Czech girl who was sent home”, referencing fellow tennis player Renata Voracova who was detained by ABF officials on Thursday and subsequently left the country over the weekend after her visa was cancelled , having used the same vaccine exemption reasoning as Djokovic.