Every few months an old clip of America’s Next Top Model seems to resurface and go viral that makes everyone question: How was on earth was Tyra Banks allowed to get away with this?!The reality TV series, which ran for 24 seasons from 2003 until 2018, has no shortage of jaw-droppingly shocking moments between Banks and the many hopeful contestants.The questionable parts seemed to have passed us by at the time, but looking back is a completely different story.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterBanks who served as the creator, presenter, and resident judge of the show...

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO