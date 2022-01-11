ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish steps in after music producer Benny Blanco calls Charlie Puth ‘f***ing loser’

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XAhs_0diqQhZN00

Billie Eilish has called out Benny Blanco for calling singer Charlie Puth a “f**ing loser”,

Eilish shared a TikTok video the record producer posted, in which he targeted Puth for no apparent reason.

Addressing the singer in the clip, he said:“You’re a f***ing loser, Puth. Look at you. You sit in a room all day and make TikToks.”

In her own clip, Eilish, who looked unimpressed, responded to the video, stating: “What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally, the same thing.”

Her response to Blanco, who has previously collaborated with Puth, led to praise from many of her dans, with one writing: “When Billie steps in, you know it’s over.” Another added: “The queen has spoken.”

This was one of several videos in which Blanco has targeted Puth, who is best known for the Wiz Khalifa collaboration “See You Again,” which was released as part of Fast & Furious 7, and Meghan Trainor duet “Marvin Gaye”.

Puth responded to the videos in November, stating: “You know, man, these videos were really funny at first. I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGYGo_0diqQhZN00

“I used to look up to you, and I don’t know where all this is coming from,” he added.

The Independent has contacted Puth and Blanco for comment.

Eilish won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song with Bond track “No Time to Die” on Sunday (9 January). Find a full list of the evening’s winners here .

