ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘C’mon C’mon’: Read The Screenplay By Mike Mills Inspired By His Own Take On Fatherhood

By Scott Huver
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3gfb_0diqQQVu00

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race.

“There’s a constantly interesting back-and-forth you have with a child that we rarely talk about,” C’mon C’mon writer-director Mike Mills says. “It can be as light as playing but then it can be as deep as any adult relationship you’ve ever had.”

That broad spectrum between loose and playful and soberingly serious drives the dynamic between the A24 film’s two leads. In the midst of cross-country travels for an ambitious assignment documenting young people’s visions of the future, Johnny ( Joaquin Phoenix ), a driven, independent, unrooted middle-aged radio journalist, is unexpectedly thrown into taking on the care of his bright, perceptive 10-year-old nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), which proves both a shock to Johnny’s system and a balm for his soul.

“With C’mon C’mon , I wanted to play with opposing scales,” says Mills. “On the one hand the film is about the smallest of moments: giving a kid a bath, talking before bedtime. On the other, you’re traveling to big cities, hearing young people think out loud about their futures and the world’s future, so the intimate story is happening in the context of a far larger one. I often feel this same spectrum with my son: our time together is so private, yet the biggest concerns of life are all there.”

Mills was inspired by his own midlife foray into fatherhood: “Johnny has to learn everything a parent learns but very, very fast,” he says. “As a father, I’ve found that you feel you’re constantly a novice, trying to keep up as things shift, and this was a way of re-creating that confusion, that always being not quite ready for what’s happening.

“Of course, you don’t have to be a biological parent to experience that,” he adds. “You can be an uncle, an aunt, a teacher, or caretaker.”

Mills used the well-established structure of the road movie genre as a story map – Wim Wenders’ Alice in the Cities proved an especially potent influence. “Like Wenders, I wanted to explore a child character as a creature with volition, concerns, and wants, and fears that are as valid as any adult’s,” he says.

After crafting the script, during filming Mills kept open to discovering improvisational moments that added deeper textures of authenticity including recording perspectives on the future from real-world schoolchildren and incorporating the deepening real-life bond between Phoenix and Norman during filming.

“What started as me trying to document and think my life with my kid became equally a portrait of the relationship that developed between Joaquin and Woody,” Mills says. “I really tried to embrace that and let the camera capture that. And that’s when I get most excited as a filmmaker: when things feel that alive, unpredictable, surprising.”

Click below to read Mills’ script for C’mon C’mon , which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, was named a Top 10 film of the year by the National Board of Review and has been nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards including for the screenplay, directing and Best Feature.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Being The Ricardos’: Read The Screenplay For Aaron Sorkin’s Snapshot Of Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz Love Story

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. I Love Lucy was just about the most famous show in the history of television, but the dramatic behind-the-scenes story stayed off screen, until now. Amazon Studios’ Being the Ricardos incorporates several of the true stories of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman), Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) and their staff. Only writer-director Aaron Sorkin sets them all in one week. In Season 2 of I Love Lucy, Ball gets two pieces of troubling news on a Monday: A magazine reports that...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mass’: Read The Screenplay For Fran Kranz’s Stripped-Bare Story About Forgiveness And Healing

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Previously best known as an actor with credits including Dollhouse and Cabin in the Woods, Fran Kranz’s transition to screenwriter and director was sparked, after years of being intellectually aware of the horror of school shootings, by an unexpectedly visceral, emotional reaction to the news of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, FL. Kranz, then a newly minted father and formerly a target of bullies in high school, had to pull his car off the road after hearing...
PARKLAND, FL
Deadline

‘Don’t Look Up’: Read The Screenplay For Adam McKay’s Satire At The End Of The World

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Most Hollywood disaster movies are about humanity’s heroic efforts to avert a crisis. From The Towering Inferno to Independence Day, Armageddon and Deep Impact, movies usually show humanity triumph and persevere. Don’t Look Up is not that kind of movie. In Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, scientists Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discover a comet headed towards Earth. When they alert President Orlean (Meryl Streep), they are frustrated to find she and her staff...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mills
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Wim Wenders
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘C’mon C’mon’ on VOD, in Which Joaquin Phoenix Plays the Harried Uncle Responsible for a Precocious Young Boy

C’mon C’mon – now on VOD – is the new drama by Mike Mills, who writes and directs a lovely, thoughtful, melancholy, insightful, hopeful film every five or six years. Joaquin Phoenix stars, his first performance since winning an Oscar for playing the Joker, and if you want the flippiest flip side of that unhinged role, it’s here in C’mon C’mon. He plays one half of an offbeat buddy movie next to young Woody Norman, an uncle and nephew forced together by something in the neighborhood of fate – and while the elder is asked to take care of the younger, maybe the opposite is also true.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Gaby Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix Veered Off Course in ‘C’mon C’mon’

“C’mon, C’mon” is a buddy road movie of sorts, as Joaquin Phoenix, as Johnny, a radio journalist, tries to bond with and care for his 9-year-old nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman), but struggles in difficult circumstances. Ultimately, the exploration of family, parenting, relationships and responsibility, director Mike Mills says, means that the “hidden center” of the film is the third wheel, Johnny’s sister, Viv, who is Jesse’s mother.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘C’mon, C’mon’ Director on Why the Joaquin Phoenix Film ‘Had to Be in Black-and-White’

This story about “C’mon, C’mon” first appeared in a feature about black-and-white cinematography in the Below-the-Line Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The idea for “C’mon, C’mon” started with a mythic image that writer-director Mike Mills couldn’t shake. In his mind, he saw an archetypal picture of a man and a child, holding hands, walking through a landscape together. That tableau evolved into the story of Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his nephew Jesse (Woody Norman), and even as the narrative took on deeper dimensions, there was one aspect that remained from Mills’s very first vision.
MOVIES
Deadline

On The BAFTA List, Good Films, But None About Topics That Worry Us Most

Not so long ago, it looked as if the movies had firmly embraced topicality. Digital technology had radically shortened the production cycle. Ferociously reportorial writers and/or directors like Mark Boal, Aaron Sorkin and Oliver Stone were speeding toward the screen with timely, “ripped-from-the-headlines” films like Zero Dark Thirty, The Social Network and Snowden even while their real-life characters and plot lines were still unfolding. It was pretty heady stuff, all caught up in Congressional scrutiny, court transcripts and debate about ongoing government surveillance of just about everyone. The news-movie mash-up helped us to figure things out. Some of it was even...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Screenplay#C Mon C Mon#Film Star#A24
NPR

'C'mon C'mon shows the pleasure and pangs of parenting

In the movie C'mon C'mon, Joaquin Phoenix plays an audio journalist who, after visiting his sister (played by Gaby Hoffmann), takes his young nephew (played by Woody Norman) on the road as he interviews kids about the world. Along the way, the two learn a lot about each other. Directed by Mike Mills, it's a film about family, loss, and joy — and it's about radio.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Why Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza is an anti-love love story

Licorice Pizza is many things: a sun-soaked paean to 1970s LA; an earnest exploration of first love; a joyfully juvenile tribute to screwball cinema; a silly and voyeuristic behind-the-scenes slice of Tinseltown. But most of all, Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film is a journey of the self, masquerading as a coming-of-age romance.We open upon a meet-cute of the most unlikely kind: she’s the photographer’s assistant at his high school’s picture day. Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman, son of the late great Phillip Seymour Hoffman) is a precocious 15-year-old former child actor in puppyish thrall to Alana Kane (Alana Haim, of the...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Stars We've Lost in 2022

The Oscar-winning actor, writer, director and activist, died on Jan. 6. Clint Watson, press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed Poitier's death to ET. The film and TV icon made history in 1964 as the first Black actor, and the first Bahamian, to win an Oscar and Golden Globe in a leading role, which he earned for Lilies of the Field. He became one of Hollywood’s leading men starring in a heap of classic films including,To Sir With Love, Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Jean-Marc Vallée obituary

The Canadian film-maker Jean-Marc Vallée, who has died aged 58, apparently of a heart attack, handled serious subjects with bounce and briskness, earning prizes and respect in the process. His film Dallas Buyers Club (2013), starring Matthew McConaughey as a rodeo rider who illegally imports retroviral drugs for himself and his fellow Aids patients in the mid-1980s, was directed with great clarity. McConaughey and his co-star Jared Leto, who played an HIV-positive transgender woman, won Oscars. Moments in the film that might have been heightened or underlined – such as a sexual encounter that qualifies as carefree only because both participants have already contracted Aids, or a fantasy scene in a room full of butterflies – were instead folded nonchalantly into the mix.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Joel Coen Is New King of Scotland With His Beautiful ‘Macbeth’

Never underestimate Joel Coen. In a year when nine of the top-grossing films are part of a franchise, his new film is Shakespeare. Entirely filmed on soundstages, with abstract, Expressionistic sets. It’s in black and white. The stars are over 60. It’s not exactly a safe bet, but Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is one of the year’s best, and one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare on film. When a play has been performed onstage for 400 years and filmed multiple times by directors including Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski, it’s hard to bring anything new to the table. But...
MOVIES
Deadline

After ‘Jesse James’, ‘One More Time With Feeling’ & ‘Blonde’, Andrew Dominik Re-Teams With Nick Cave & Warren Ellis On ‘This Much I Know To Be True’

EXCLUSIVE: While the film world eagerly awaits the release of Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, scored by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, we can reveal details about the latest collaboration between the filmmaker and musicians: documentary This Much I Know To Be True. Oz filmmaker Dominik previously teamed up with Cave and Ellis to powerful effect on the stunning western The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford. They followed that up with 2016 music documentary One More Time With Feeling, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. This Much I Know To Be True is a companion piece to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel Turned Shakespeare Into a Visual Haiku

Director of photography Bruno Delbonnel’s first three collaborations with Joel and Ethan Coen ranged from a comic segment of the anthology film “Paris, Je T’aime” in 2006 to the NYC ’60s-era folk music dramedy “Inside Llewyn Davis” to their hilariously idiosyncratic Western “The History Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” But even having worked with the directors on a range of subject that wide, Delbonnel was still surprised by the next film Joel contacted him about, one he would be directing without Ethan by his side. “He called me one day and said, ‘I want to do this little movie, it’s called ‘The...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dune’: Read The Screenplay For Denis Villeneuve’s Revival Of A Sci-Fi Epic Penned With Jon Spaihts And Eric Roth

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. For filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), the opportunity to bring renowned sci-fi novelist Frank Herbert’s 1965 literary-franchise-launching masterwork Dune to life on the big screen wasn’t just the realization of a long-held dream; it was a chance to tell a multitude of film genre stories folded into one. “To me, Dune is a psychological thriller, an adventure, a war movie, a coming-of-age movie. It’s even a love story,” says Villeneuve. “There’s a reason the book stayed on...
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Tessa Thompson Has the Range

Tessa Thompson is a busy woman. Her ever-expanding oeuvre contains both major blockbusters, including two films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as thoughtful indie affairs like last year’s Sylvie’s Love and her latest, Passing. While at first Thompson wasn’t familiar with the 1929 Nella Larsen novella on which Passing is based, upon reading the original story and Rebecca Hall’s adaptation, she was blown away. Still, she was surprised when the black-and-white film about the intimate life of two Black women was celebrated at Sundance and later bought by Netflix, where it now lives. For W’s annual Best Performances issue, the actress discusses the construct of race, the erotic nature of being a god, and why kangaroos are her favorite marsupials.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy