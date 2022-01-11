Warren woman charged with fatally stabbing husband, city's first homicide of 2022

WARREN, Mich. (WWJ) – A woman has been accused of fatally stabbing her husband after an argument last week in what police say was the first homicide in Warren in 2022.

Shanika Thomas-Alexander, 34, allegedly stabbed her husband, Daetorian Thomas-Alexander, in the back in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 8, according to Warren police. He died three days later.

Warren police officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. in the 20000 block of Audrey Avenue, in the area of 8 Mile and Mound Roads near the Detroit border.

When officers arrived, they found the 28-year-old Thomas-Alexander had been stabbed in the back. Officers rendered first-aid on the scene until he was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Thomas-Alexander remained in the hospital until he died on Tuesday.

Authorities have said evidence and information from suspect and witness interviews indicate the stabbing happened after an argument, but police have not said what sparked the argument.

Shanika Thomas-Alexander had been arraigned on assault with intent to murder charges. Since the victim’s death, police say the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has been reviewing the charges, which will be amended.

Bond was set at $500,000 and a preliminary exam has been scheduled for Jan. 25.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer praised "the outstanding work of the Warren Police Department Investigative Services Bureau on the quick response of patrol officers and the arrest of this suspect for a senseless act of violence.”