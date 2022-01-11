ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and prediction

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets (20-18) head to Crypto.com Arena Tuesday for a 10:30 p.m. ET game versus the Los Angeles Clippers (20-21). Below, we look at the Nuggets vs. Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Denver has won back-to-back games against the Sacramento...

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets 1/15/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Matchup Preview (1/15/22) The Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles Lakers in a game between two teams with somewhat similar results on the season. These will likely be squads in the No. 6 to No. 8 seed range unless Porter Jr and Murray come back sooner versus later for the Nuggets. Denver’s last two games have been strange: it blew a 25-point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half of that incredibly low-scoring game, then dropped 140 points on the Portland Trail Blazers. It’s hard to gauge which Denver Nuggets team will show up on a nightly basis, but securing that win at home against Portland was a move in the right direction. The Lakers have dropped two straight games but won their previous four. It has been that kind of a season for Los Angeles, but regardless, LeBron James has played some unbelievable basketball. Additionally, Malik Monk has stepped up in a big way the past few weeks, so hopefully, he will give LeBron another solid offensive player to rely on.
Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA Trade Grades: Hawks send Cam Reddish to Knicks for Kevin Knox and future pick

In a trade involving four teams, the Atlanta Hawks are trading Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-rounder for Kevin Knox and a 2022 first-rounder. One month after trades open up for players picked up in free agency, a comprehensive list includes those who are restricted, those with at least two years remaining on current contracts, and those with expiring contracts.
