VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSXV:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ('Granite Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company will join fellow members of the Metallic Group of Companies for a live webinar on January 13, 2022 at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The CEOs of Granite Creek Copper, Group Ten Metals and Metallic Minerals will provide a concise review of key milestones achieved in 2021, followed by an update on major catalysts expected in 2022. The event will conclude with a roundtable Q&A session during which participants will be invited to provide questions to Tim Johnson (Granite Creek), Michael Rowley (Group Ten) and Greg Johnson (Metallic Minerals).

