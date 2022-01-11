ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Gotcha! Court upholds firing of LAPD officers who played ‘Pokemon Go’ instead of responding to robbery

By Nexstar Media Wire, John Clark
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHYsj_0diqNrl600

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( WTVO ) – A California appellate court upheld the 2017 firing of two Los Angeles Police Department officers after they ignored a robbery in favor of playing “Pokemon Go.”

As first reported by The Sacramento Bee , Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell were caught on in-car recordings saying they did not want to respond to a nearby robbery at a Macy’s on April 15, 2017. Instead, they discussed how to capture a Snorlax and other rare objects in the virtual game, according to court documents .

Lozano and Mitchell say the recordings were used unfairly to fire them, but on Jan. 7 of this year, a court ruled their firing was justified.

Florida man arrested for stealing 68 packs of Pokémon cards, police say

A California Superior Court filing from Jan. 7 said another officer was responding to the robbery when he saw Lozano and Mitchell’s patrol car nearby. Their supervising officer asked twice for them to respond, only to be told “no.”

The recordings revealed the officers discussed responding to the call before Lozano was heard saying, “Ah, screw it,” per court filings . They went on to discuss various “Pokémon Go” virtual creatures nearby.

Lozano and Mitchell have argued that the conversations were private, but the LAPD said the recordings were valid, as the two were “engaged in police business.”

Tracy McClanahan, a detective, later conducted interviews with Lozano and Mitchell, who said they were merely discussing the game and not playing on the job. McClanahan did not believe them, according to court documents, and felt they had willfully failed to respond.

The officers were charged with six counts of on-duty misconduct. They also were charged with lying to McClanahan during the misconduct investigation.

The Board of Rights – a forum that hears LAPD dicipline cases – found Lozano and Mitchell guilty on all but one of the counts against them, saying their “unprofessional and embarrassing behavior” had violated the public’s trust.

Firehouse Subs owner makes ‘death wish’ to customer over sandwich dispute

Lozano and Mitchell attempted to appeal their firing, but a trial court and appellate court upheld the decision.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

‘Really means a lot for the community’: Tulare DA reacts to arrest of homicide suspects during bust

VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE) – State and local officials announced the arrest of suspects said to be involved in the 2020 deaths of three teens in Visalia during a joint press conference Thursday. RELATED: Arrests in Visalia triple homicide lead to ‘criminal enterprise’ bust Mark Aceves, 20, Cesar Lopez, 19, and Abraham Molina, 20, were arrested […]
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

‘We found a lot of blood at the scene’: Fresno Sheriff arrest boyfriend for murder of missing mom

An earlier headline of this story said missing mom found dead, which is incorrect. Missy Hernandez has still not been found, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies. The headline has been updated. FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The search for a 30-year-old Fresno mom has turned into a homicide investigation. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has arrested […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Robbery#Pok Mon#Gotcha#Lapd#The Sacramento Bee#Macy#California Superior Court#The Board Of Rights
YourCentralValley.com

Driver killed in three-car crash near Bishop and Shaw

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was killed Friday night in a three-car crash in Fresno County. The California Highway Patrol says they were called around 8:00 p.m. for an accident near Shaw and Bishop avenues. When officers arrived, they found a crash involving three vehicles. Officers said the driver of a red Camaro […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Pokemon
YourCentralValley.com

Man accused of killing mother, grandfather in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who is accused of killing his mother and grandfather last week in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Rahmad Kerel Parke has been named as the suspect in the deaths of his mother, 58-year-old Melba Abdelaziz, and his grandfather, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz. On […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bank robbery reported in Clovis, suspect on the loose

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is on the loose following a bank robbery in Clovis, according to police. Officers were called to the Citibank at Shaw and Minnewawa avenues on Thursday afternoon following a report of a robbery at the site. No injuries were reported and no weapon was reported. The suspect is described […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

California suspends some disability claims, citing fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California says scammers are stealing doctors’ credentials to file fake disability claims. The Employment Development Department said Thursday they has suspended 345,000 disability claims associated with 27,000 doctors. The department said most of those claims are likely fraudulent. But some of them are legitimate claims from people who can’t work because […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Families of Fentanyl poisoning victims call for stronger punishments for dealers

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Families of Fentanyl poisoning victims and prosecutors met Wednesday to discuss having harsher punishments for dealers who sell counterfeit pills as well as the impact the drug has had on our region. In August, Fresno County launched a Fentanyl awareness campaign that included billboards, posters and targeted social media ads aimed […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 dogs harmed by smoke during house fire in Fresno

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Fire Department dealt with a house fire that left the residents’ pets with smoke inhalation. The fire broke out in a residence near El Monte Way and Stanford Avenue, according to fire crews, the fire started near a workbench belonging to one of the residents. While none of the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy