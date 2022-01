A new Rainbow Six Extraction trailer breaks down the game's extra-challenging endgame mode, called Maelstrom. For the uninitiated, Maelstrom is essentially a harder but more rewarding version of the core Rainbow Six Extraction experience. Instead of the usual max of 3 objectives in a row, Maelstrom tasks you with completing 9 consecutive objectives in any given region. And just to spice things up, there's a different mutation in place every round to keep you on your toes and give you the chance to earn some bonus XP. For example, during one run you might encounter a heavy fog that obscures your view and makes it harder to shoot accurately, and in another run the fog might be replaced by poisonous alien goo that damages your health if you touch it.

