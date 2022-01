The last time The Riddler was the central antagonist of a Batman movie was in 1995, when Jim Carrey played the role in Batman Forever. The film centered on an established Batman (Val Kilmer), squaring off with Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) and The Riddler, and featured one of the most aggressive promotional campaigns in movie history up to that point. So with The Batman coming up, and Paul Dano's Riddler serving as the villainous foil for Robert Pattinson's Batman, it's not surprising that a creative fan took the chance to create a poster for The Batman that evokes the look and feel of the Batman Forever posters.

