Frist promoted to naviHealth CEO

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-acute care management company naviHealth has promoted Harrison Frist to CEO. Frist, the son of former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, succeeds founding CEO Clay Richards. Richards is now serving in an advisory role at naviHealth parent Optum. Frist has been...

