These Packaged Salads Have Been Recalled In California Due To Listeria Risk

Photo: Getty Images

Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. has now included California in its voluntary recall of packaged salads containing iceberg lettuce, reports WJW .

The expanded recall is due to a risk of listeria contamination, according to federal officials who announced the news this week.

Dole initially issued the recall in December after 2 people died and 16 people were infected with Listeria linked to the company's packaged salads.

The recall now includes all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads containing iceberg lettuce that was processed at its Soledad, California, and Springfield, Ohio production facilities.

According to Dole, harvesting equipment used to harvest the iceberg lettuce tested positive for listeria .

People who currently have any of the products are urged to throw them out immediately. The affected products have a "Best if Used By" date between December 22, 2021, and January 9, 2022.

According to WJW , there have been no reported illnesses from the new recall.

Any questions about the recall can be answered by contacting the Dole Consumer Response Center at 1-800-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To see a full list of the products subject to the Soledad Recall, click here .